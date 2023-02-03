It's been nearly two years since Eat The Culture (ETC) launched to empower Black content creators, storytellers and tastemakers. Founded in August 2021 by Meiko Temple, a prominent food creative at Meiko and the Dish, the collective is quickly growing. Whether that's through events, membership, or even through themed cookbooks, there's no stopping this energetic squad. With Black History Month celebrations underway, 26 of the collective's creators are coming together once again to host a virtual potluck with roundtable discussions. RECIPE: Muamba Chicken Growing Eat The Culture ETC was founded on the premise of having a Black centered collective rooted in collaboration. Unfortunately,...

