ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernice, LA

Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Louisiana woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother

By Vallery Maravi, Latrisha Parker, Chelsea Monae
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KioWR_0kcVDWbT00

UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) – Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Theresa Jones was last seen in the very early morning hours Thursday February 2nd leaving her home.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Three juveniles arrested in terrorizing and cyberbullying case

Theresa’s daughter, Ashley Deese, told KTVE the family is looking for any possible tips or any piece of information which may help in this search.

“If anyone knows anywhere she could be, if you’ve seen her, if you want to remain anonymous that’s fine. Just please contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office.”

Theresa Jones has been missing for two days. Jones was caught on video leaving her home in the Evergreen community in the town of Bernice.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas. Her daughter Ashley told KTVE her mom left the house without her belongings.

“She left here with nothing. No cellphones, her car is still here. All of her medicine is here. Her wallet. We don’t notice any clothes being missing.”

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says deputies are gathering information as they continue to conduct their investigation.

“As of this afternoon, we were able to get a tracking dog in the area. Our deputies are out there now trying to locate her.”

Deese says the dog was able to pick up Jones’ scent in several different locations.

“From this side of the house all the way to Evergreen and then towards the state park it got stronger and then onto the highway.”

She says the family got a tip about Theresa walking on Highway 2 later that afternoon.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“That is how we know it had to be her. But who picked her up, was it the relative or a passerby?”

Deese says her mom’s brother texted her mom that wednesday morning when she left the house. She says he denies any involvement.

“His story and technology don’t line up.”

“We have been in contact with her brother, but haven’t gathered a whole lot of information. He hasn’t had a lot to say, but at this point in time we don’t suspect any foul play.”

Ashley also says her mom suffers from a medical condition.

Sheriff Gates says a Lincoln Parish tracking dog is also assisting with the search in efforts to locate Theresa Jones.

If you have any information on Jones whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)368-3124.

2/3/2023 : Tune into FOX 14 News at 9 and NBC 10 News at 10 tonight to hear an exclusive interview from the daughter of  56-year-old Theresa Jones of Bernice. Jones was last seen on Thursday, February 2.  Our Vallery Maravi also spoke with Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates about the investigation and he shares what he can so far.

UNION PARISH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old Theresa Dawn Jones. Jones is described as a white female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing approximately 163 pounds. According to authorities, she was last seen on February 2, 2023, at her residence in the Evergreen Community of Bernice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFHjS_0kcVDWbT00
This is a photo of (left) Ashley Deese and her grandmother (right) Theresa Jones of Bernice, La.. Jones is considered a missing person and was last seen in Union Parish on Feb. 2, 2023.

She had on pink pajamas and left her cell phone and vehicle behind, and normally wears eyeglasses. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please contact authorities at (318) 368-3124.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Monroe shooting claims the life of resident; Ruston woman arrested and refused to identify primary suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, around 2:41 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1600 block of State Street. During the investigation, officials learned that 18-year-old Nakeya Baker drove her girlfriend to Monroe, La. from Ruston, La. after her girlfriend received a call from her mother.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

First blows struck in battle over Lincoln Parish

Lincoln Parish is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 1873. This is part three of the LPJ’s examination of the early days of our parish. In the early 1870s, U.S. Army units moved into seven former Confederate states to support federal marshals in the trying days of Reconstruction as Southern Democrats and Radical Republicans struggled for political control. North central Louisiana saw more violence and bloodshed in the ten years after the Civil War than during the conflict itself. Lynchings of freed blacks and white criminals, the assassination of Republican officeholders, and a host of brutal crimes filled newspapers. To many Louisianans, the soldiers were not peacekeepers but an occupying enemy force.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s office requesting assistance locating man wanted for Violation of Protective Order

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Joseph Christopher Corrent. Corrent is described as a White male standing at five and nine inches tall, weighing 158 pounds. He is frequently around the Sterlington and North Monroe areas. Corrent is wanted for outstanding felony warrants for Violation of a Protective Order and […]
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death

He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Clarence man arrested on outstanding warrant, drug charges

(Clarence)-A complaint about a possible gravel theft near Chivalry Dam has led to the arrest of a Clarence man wanted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and on drug and traffic charges in Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman dies in Bienville Parish crash with 18-wheeler

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say a multi-vehicle crash in Bienville Parish claimed a woman’s life when a semi struck her. Louisiana State Police say 40-year-old Melissia Bolyer, of Jonesboro, was killed when she was hit by a semi Thursday morning. Officials say the three-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Joanna Donelle Allen, 9/9/1981, 424 Liberty B C Road, Marion, LA; Criminal Mischief, Extortion TogiTerrellAndrews,4/24/1977; 301BettySt,Farmerville,La;Distribution of Sch I, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II. January 24. Zachary Nolan Pennington, 9/26/1988; 1212 Bobby Smith Rd, Spearsville, La; Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage to Property-...
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Boley Elementary receives recognition for Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Boley Elementary has been recognized as one of the state’s 41 Louisiana Comeback Campuses by the Louisiana Department of Education. Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that have displayed higher levels of reading and math than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparing 2022 statewide assessments to 2019, these schools increased the percentage […]
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Drugs, wanted person found on traffic stop

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dubach man on warrants and drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday. Daniel B. Jumper, 22, was a passenger stopped by a deputy Wednesday afternoon on Sybil Drive off Cooktown Road. A records check confirmed three warrants for Jumper—two for failing to appear in Ruston City Court for traffic charges and one from Union Parish for theft.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy