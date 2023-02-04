ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC6.com

Raynham Fire Department helps rescue horse after legs fell asleep

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Chief Bryan LaCivita said the Raynham Fire Department helped a horse that couldn’t get up on Monday. LaCivita said they responded to a call for a horse named George who wasn’t able to get up after laying down in a boarding stable on Locust Street.
RAYNHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Early morning fire burns at Easton home in sub-zero temperatures

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton first responders battled a “heavy” house fire in sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Easton fire crews received a report from a homeowner on Depot Street about a fire in their attic. Chief Justin Alexander said that upon arrival,...
EASTON, MA
nrinow.news

Woman found dead Sunday morning by Burrillville fishing area

BURRILLVILLE – A dead body was found by a popular fishing area in Burrillville Sunday morning, and police are now investigating what led to the gruesome discovery. Burrillville police and members of the Harrisville Fire Department were called to Little Round Top fishing area for a report of body partially submerged in the water around 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Officials recovered the deceased individual from the lake, located off of Round Top Road.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash

A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer

A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
WESTPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Fire Department battles north end fire in frigid temperatures

The Fall River Fire Department battled flames while also battling a negative wind chill. At approximately 4:00 p.m., the Fall River Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at 2823 Highland Avenue. According to the Fall River Firefighters Union, the fire spread into the attic space of the home. Police...
FALL RIVER, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Victim of fatal Orleans fire identified as 6-year-old boy

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead. Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
ORLEANS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County

Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
HINGHAM, MA
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset

SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
SOMERSET, MA

