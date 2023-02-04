Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Raynham Fire Department helps rescue horse after legs fell asleep
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Chief Bryan LaCivita said the Raynham Fire Department helped a horse that couldn’t get up on Monday. LaCivita said they responded to a call for a horse named George who wasn’t able to get up after laying down in a boarding stable on Locust Street.
ABC6.com
Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River personnel respond to early morning multi-vehicle crash with injuries
One person was injured after a Monday multi-vehicle crash in Fall River. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Slade Street regarding a motor vehicle crash early this morning. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had struck a parked car while traveling west on Slade Street. The call...
ABC6.com
Early morning fire burns at Easton home in sub-zero temperatures
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton first responders battled a “heavy” house fire in sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning. On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Easton fire crews received a report from a homeowner on Depot Street about a fire in their attic. Chief Justin Alexander said that upon arrival,...
6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Accidental Weekend Fire On Cape Cod: Authorities
A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accidental two-alarm fire on Cape Cod this weekend, officials said. Orleans Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.
nrinow.news
Woman found dead Sunday morning by Burrillville fishing area
BURRILLVILLE – A dead body was found by a popular fishing area in Burrillville Sunday morning, and police are now investigating what led to the gruesome discovery. Burrillville police and members of the Harrisville Fire Department were called to Little Round Top fishing area for a report of body partially submerged in the water around 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. Officials recovered the deceased individual from the lake, located off of Round Top Road.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Plymouth County man dies from injuries in Maine crash
A 21-year-old Massachusetts man has died due to injuries sustained in a serious crash in Maine. According to Maine State Police, a 2004 Ford truck driven by Nathan Kennedy of Halifax collided with the median guard rail, flipped over and landed on its side in the breakdown lane southbound at the Turnpike at the Saco River Bridge on Friday.
Police have safely located the missing Hanson girl who was last seen Sunday
Authorities have safely located the Hanson teen who was reported missing Sunday night, police announced on Monday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer
A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department battles north end fire in frigid temperatures
The Fall River Fire Department battled flames while also battling a negative wind chill. At approximately 4:00 p.m., the Fall River Fire Department responded to a chimney fire at 2823 Highland Avenue. According to the Fall River Firefighters Union, the fire spread into the attic space of the home. Police...
Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts
EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
Mom Seeking Donations After 6-Year-Old Son Dies In Accidental Cape Cod Fire
A mother is asking for help after her 6-year-old autistic son was killed in an accidental fire on Cape Cod this weekend. Shantal Thomas lost her son Kyi in a two-alarm fire that happened at their Orleans home on Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a GoFundMe campaign. Kyi, a student...
fallriverreporter.com
Search for missing dog in Fall River that galvanized community comes to tragic end
The search for a missing Fall River dog has come to a tragic end. According to the mother of the owner, Naya was a service dog visiting from California that escaped into the unbearable cold on Friday. “They go everywhere together. Since it’s been painfully freezing outside, she thought it...
whdh.com
Victim of fatal Orleans fire identified as 6-year-old boy
ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled an accidental fire in Orleans on Saturday night that left a 6-year-old boy dead. Crews responding to a report of fire and smoke in a home at 177 Route 6A around 8:40 p.m. found smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a two-and-a-half-story building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Coastal Milling Works, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Police…
86-year-old Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police have located 86-year-old Martin Bendiksen, who went missing from his home in Seekonk on Friday. Massachusetts State Police issued a silver alert for Bendiksen on Saturday afternoon. State police thanked all those who helped in the search.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset
SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
ABC6.com
‘Knock on Wood’ furniture store reopens after being destroyed in fire
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The beloved, family-owned furniture store “Knock on Wood” officially reopened after being destroyed by a fire in December. About two months after the devastating fire, Knock on Wood celebrated it’s grand re-opening on Saturday. Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, the owner...
