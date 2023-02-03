Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Vice
A Japanese photographer’s unconventional family portraits
There are no family portraits in the history of Japanese photography quite like Masaki Yamamoto’s Guts (2018). Exhibiting 92 brilliantly blunt fly-on-the-wall photos of his seven-member family during their cluttered, 18-year tenancy in a one-room apartment in Kobe, Japan, the book offered a unique and unashamed view of domestic life amongst towering heaps of laundry, dirty dishes and newspapers.
oprahdaily.com
Rhyme and Reason: Phillis Wheatley's Life of Inspiration
Phillis Wheatley, the enslaved prodigy poet, has fascinated readers since the 18th century, even before the 1773 publication of her volume, Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral. David Waldstreicher’s expansive new biography, The Odyssey of Phillis Wheatley: A Poet’s Journeys Through American Slavery and Independence, is sure to inspire new generations with the story of the genius child, brought to America on the slave ship Phillis, for which she was named by her mistress, Susanna Wheatley, who soon discovered and helped to nurture her intellectual and literary gifts. Hailed as a marvel, a miracle even, taught to read English by Susanna and her daughter, she soon penned odes and elegies to and for the elite generation that led America to revolution. They responded in turn. George Washington corresponded with her, Benjamin Franklin visited her in London, and Thomas Jefferson wrote a disparaging, white supremacist assessment of her literary capacity. Her name has graced schools and other organizations and institutions in Black communities nationwide.
Casa Susanna review – this portrait of queer life in an era of illegality is incredibly moving
This beautiful documentary tells the tale of a 1960s resort that offered total freedom to ‘cross-dressing men’ to be themselves. It’s a poignant, celebratory, sad story
Mystery as generous local gifts priceless Picasso artwork to museum
A Picasso painting has left museum staff baffled after it was mysteriously donated to them. It was given to an art charity by a local from Reading, who wanted to give something back to the town.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Haunting Story Of How Sylvia Plath Died And The Tragic Events That Led Up To It
Sylvia Plath died by suicide at the age of 30 on February 11, 1963, following a barrage of literary rejections and her husband's infidelity. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. On a frigid night during one of the coldest winters...
traveltomorrow.com
Botticelli’s storytelling in paint
Going to Florence is always a good idea. Seeing the Uffizi Gallery with its renaissance masters is an essential part of any itinerary, housing; Sandro Botticelli (1445–1510), his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi (1406-1469), the younger contemporary genius Leonardo da Vinci (1452 – 1519) and next generation’s Michelangelo (1475–1564), to name but four.
A Rare Autographed Musical Manuscript by Mozart Could Be Yours for $250,000
You can now add a rare piece of classical music history to your trove of treasures, thanks to this latest offering. Brooklyn-based gallery “B” Dry Goods—known for collecting rare music, manuscripts and books—is giving you the chance to purchase an autographed musical manuscript from the iconic Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The leaf, from the renowned composer’s Serenade in D Major for Orchestra, is believed to have been penned in Salzburg, Austria, circa 1773, though there is no specific composition date found anywhere on it. The collector’s item showcases part of piece’s third movement, known as Allegro, with scores for solo violin, 1st violin,...
playtivities.com
She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain Lyrics, Origins, and Video
Many traditional folk songs have become nursery rhymes over the years. She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain is no different. It was inspired by the spiritual song When the Chariot Comes. The nursery rhyme was first published as Round the Mountain in The American Songbag in 1927. The...
