KWCH.com
Feeling more like March today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the middle 60s, or 20 degrees above average for early February. A cold front...
KWCH.com
Cooler next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cooler over the next few days. It will be a chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday.
KWCH.com
Mild again Sunday with lighter winds
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with lower 60s possible across southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter compared to Saturday.
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice
A Top Golf worker chases a kid that runs onto the golf range. Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility. An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. 5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home...
a-z-animals.com
Kansas Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
With a mixture of humid and semi-arid climates, the diversity of the Kansas allergy season can be extreme. If you consider yourself a Kansan, you may already be aware of just how intense your allergies are in America’s Heartland. But what are the primary influences on Kansas’s allergy season and how can you best treat your symptoms?
KWCH.com
Joe Sullivan issues challenge to Jeff Easter
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
KWCH.com
Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Social Work Sector. MONDAY: Case Manager | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335405 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •At least six months experience in the field of services to individuals who are developmentally disabled or relevant experience in the field |Goodwill Industries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Paul Zamarripa has been found safely in McPherson, Kansas. The Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man. GBPD said Paul Zamarripa was last seen driving southbound on I-35. GBPD...
WIBW
New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KWCH.com
5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Home on the Range” is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and Kansas Tourism wants you to think diversely about the state song. Written first as a poem in 1873 by Dr. Brewster M. Higle in Smith County, “Home on the Range” became Kansas’ state song on January 30, 1947. Now, five artists with ties to the Sunflower State are sharing their own renditions.
Wichita project could bring 2,000 jobs and $1.8B investment, but CHIPS Act funding is key
A $304 million state incentive program requires the project to get federal funding. The federal program requires state and local incentives.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax
TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
South Wichita church damaged in morning fire, pastor remains positive
A fire damaged a church in south Wichita early Monday morning. The fire department says the fire caused about $75,000 worth of damage to the church, but the pastor remains positive.
Wichita may get diverging diamond interchanges on K-96
Wichita drivers may travel through a newer type of interchange on Kansas Highway 96 in the future.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
