ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Feeling more like March today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine as highs climb into the middle 60s, or 20 degrees above average for early February. A cold front...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cooler next few days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be cooler over the next few days. It will be a chilly start to the day Tuesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 50s, which will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mild again Sunday with lighter winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that mild weather will continue for the next few days. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s for most of the state with lower 60s possible across southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter compared to Saturday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice

A Top Golf worker chases a kid that runs onto the golf range. Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility. An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. 5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home...
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Kansas Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

With a mixture of humid and semi-arid climates, the diversity of the Kansas allergy season can be extreme. If you consider yourself a Kansan, you may already be aware of just how intense your allergies are in America’s Heartland. But what are the primary influences on Kansas’s allergy season and how can you best treat your symptoms?
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Joe Sullivan issues challenge to Jeff Easter

A Top Golf worker chases a kid that runs onto the golf range. Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility. An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. 5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Social Work Sector. MONDAY: Case Manager | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335405 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •At least six months experience in the field of services to individuals who are developmentally disabled or relevant experience in the field |Goodwill Industries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Silver Alert canceled for Great Bend man

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Paul Zamarripa has been found safely in McPherson, Kansas. The Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man. GBPD said Paul Zamarripa was last seen driving southbound on I-35. GBPD...
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

New report shows Kansans may be dipping back into unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While unemployment claims in Kansas seemed to hold steady following the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report shows more residents are using those benefits. With new unemployment claims having slightly decreased week-over-week on Jan. 23 coupled with high inflation and the threat of a recession, personal finance website WalletHub.com says it recently released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Home on the Range” is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and Kansas Tourism wants you to think diversely about the state song. Written first as a poem in 1873 by Dr. Brewster M. Higle in Smith County, “Home on the Range” became Kansas’ state song on January 30, 1947. Now, five artists with ties to the Sunflower State are sharing their own renditions.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax

TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy