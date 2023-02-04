New chamber membership coordinator announced

The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Chelsea Clark-Bešić is its new membership coordinator, a position that has been open since Kristin Miller moved from that position to the Chamber President role in September 2022.

According to a release from the chamber, as membership coordinator, Clark-Besic will oversee membership recruitment and retention, event planning, membership programming, and assist with fiscal management.

She started in her new role on Jan. 17, and was formally introduced to the membership at the Annual Awards and Dinner Meeting on Jan. 26.

“It’s my absolute pleasure to have this opportunity to serve my fellow chamber members in a way that will help strengthen our community and foster economic growth in our region.”

She has a long and varied career that has prepared her for her new role with the chamber. She forged an 18-year career in the guitar industry — eventually working for two of the world’s leaders in guitar manufacturing. She’s managed repair shops; consulted for small manufacturers; owned her own repair shop, Guitars and Caffeine, in Los Angeles; and was the first woman to work as a builder in Fender’s Custom Shop. Her work has been featured in numerous magazines and she has spoken at many conferences regarding her business and technical approaches.

In September of 2021 she decided to resign and take a sabbatical from the guitar world. While doing so, she and her family moved back to the Athens area, where she became active with the Athens Area Chamber while promoting her online business, We Welcome LLC — a welcome box business focused on promoting local artisanal products. In addition to regularly attending Chamber events, she was a featured presenter at the 2022 Athens Area Women’s+ Summit.

The chamber looks to a bright future with a well-rounded staff, according to President Kristin Miller:

“Chelsea is a perfect fit for this role. She brings a lot of energy and passion to our team. As a small business owner and Chamber member, she knows and appreciates the work we do. I am so grateful to have her round out our team and I know that our members will enjoy working with her as much as I already do,” Miller said.

With the Athens Area Chamber now fully staffed, its worker look forward to moving full steam ahead to strengthen the chamber and truly make this the “Year of Our Members.”