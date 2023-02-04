Read full article on original website
Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Co-Player of the Week, Ties Purdue Single-Season Record
Purdue junior center Zach Edey earned his sixth Big Ten Player of the Week honor, tying Caleb Swanigan for the most in a single season in program history. He averaged 25.5 points and 15.5 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers across two contests.
Here's What National Media Said About Indiana Defeating No. 1 Purdue
Indiana claimed what many said to be the biggest win of the week in college basketball, defeating No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday at Assembly Hall. Here's what national media members said about the win.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams
The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
hammerandrails.com
After a Loss to IU, What Now?
With two games against IU this weekend, and two losses, difficult questions must be asked about both basketball teams...right? Well sort of right. Things are still looking great for the men as Ryan and I both expect Purdue to remain #1 when the rankings come out at noon today. For the women things are trending in the right direction but that third quarter...woof.
Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent
The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team picked up perhaps their biggest victory in a decade Saturday. At home, the Hoosiers’ took down their in-state opponents, the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. They came out with a 79-74 victory, and that marked the first Indiana win against an Associated Press No. 1 opponent in a Read more... The post Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Basketball World Stunned By Tonight's Big Ten Upset
No. 1 Purdue went down in a Big Ten upset on Saturday night. The top-ranked Boilermakers fell to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers 79-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This upset loss came despite a massive 33-point, 18-rebound performance from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey. ...
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue
Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
Indiana college basketball rivalry heats up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Purdue Boilermakers tried to keep their winning streak going this weekend as they faced off against Indiana University in a heated rivalry game. Basketball fans from both sides gathered in Evansville to cheer on their teams as the nail-biting game went down to the wire. The Purdue Alumni Club of […]
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
wbiw.com
GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks
INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
WLFI.com
LDP investigating late night shootout
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (IND) — Lafayette Police continue to investigate a late night shootout in Lafayette. According to Lt. Justin Hartman, police received several calls reporting gun shots around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers who were on duty in the area also heard shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
WIBC.com
Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME
Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
