West Lafayette, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams

The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

After a Loss to IU, What Now?

With two games against IU this weekend, and two losses, difficult questions must be asked about both basketball teams...right? Well sort of right. Things are still looking great for the men as Ryan and I both expect Purdue to remain #1 when the rankings come out at noon today. For the women things are trending in the right direction but that third quarter...woof.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Associated Press

Parrish, No. 4 Indiana women turn back Purdue, record crowd

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana junior Sydney Parrish felt she had an obligation in her first game against Purdue. “I’m was excited to be part of the rivalry after not being a part my first two years,” said Parrish, a 2020 Indiana Miss Basketball who transferred to join the Hoosiers after two seasons at Oregon. “It was a little more personal as I am the only player from Indiana on the team. I had to step up and be that person on our team to show who the best team in Indiana is.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss

Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Comeback

Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent

The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team picked up perhaps their biggest victory in a decade Saturday. At home, the Hoosiers’ took down their in-state opponents, the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. They came out with a 79-74 victory, and that marked the first Indiana win against an Associated Press No. 1 opponent in a Read more... The post Indiana posts historic win over AP No. 1 opponent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ClutchPoints

Trayce Jackson-Davis pulls off feat not seen in a quarter of a century during win vs Purdue

Indiana Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis put up yet another monster performance Saturday night, as he led his team to a massive 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. Jackson-Davis stuffed the stat sheets with an incredible showing made even more impressive by the fact that he was able to do it while being mostly matched up against Boilermakers star 7-4 center Zach Edey. Moreover, TJD just gave college basketball fans something they have not seen in a quarter of a century.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana college basketball rivalry heats up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Purdue Boilermakers tried to keep their winning streak going this weekend as they faced off against Indiana University in a heated rivalry game. Basketball fans from both sides gathered in Evansville to cheer on their teams as the nail-biting game went down to the wire. The Purdue Alumni Club of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School

Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
wbiw.com

GM workers could receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks

INDIANA — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit-sharing checks. According to UAW officials, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24. In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Bedford, Kokomo,...
BEDFORD, IN
WLFI.com

LDP investigating late night shootout

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (IND) — Lafayette Police continue to investigate a late night shootout in Lafayette. According to Lt. Justin Hartman, police received several calls reporting gun shots around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday. Officers who were on duty in the area also heard shots fired. Multiple shell casings were found...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME

Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
AVON, IN

