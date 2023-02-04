Read full article on original website
Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker, 18, Looks Just Like Mom At ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere: Photos
Thandiwe Newton, 50, should be so proud of her daughter Nico Parker! The 18-year-old wowed fans at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new show The Last Of Us, which premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max. Nico looked just like her famous mom as she flaunted a flowy lime green dress at the Jan. 9 event. Nico’s gown had a low V-neck cut with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled bottom. Her long train flowed past her as she walked the carpet and posed for photos.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Pedro Pascal’s Girlfriend History: Meet The Women He’s Been Romantically Linked To Over The Years
Pedro Pascal is a Chilean and American actor. He currently stars in ‘The Last Of Us’ and ‘The Mandalorian’. He’s hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ on February 4. Pedro has been romantically linked to a few of his co-stars over the years. Pedro Pascal,...
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman Have Epic ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reunion: PHOTO
Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman of Sons of Anarchy fame gathered with some other good friends at a dinner table. Among the others at the table included actor Edward James Olmos. Maybe at one point of the conversation, there was talk of a Sons of Anarchy reboot. Hunnam played Jax Teller in the FX series that ran between 2008-14. Perlman, of course, played Clay Morrow, who was the national president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. Who wouldn’t have minded being a fly in the wall for that dinner conversation? That would have been cool.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
msn.com
Kiely Williams Tells Drake To Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion After He Says Spotify Should Give Artists ‘Bonuses Like Athletes’
Drake’s most recent comment has drawn critique from Kiely Williams. The former 3LW and The Cheetah Girls singer called out the rapper on Twitter after he commented artists who reach streaming milestones deserve bonuses. The post Kiely Williams Tells Drake To Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion After He Says...
netflixjunkie.com
HILARIOUS! Pedro Pascal Leaves Fans Wheezing Without Even Uttering a Word at ‘Saturday Night Live’
If you have watched Game of Thrones, or The Last of Us, you would instantly know who Pedro Pascal is. He is an actor who has impressed numerous people from all around the world with his brilliant acting skills. However, the actor has the skills to impress his fans without even uttering a word. Well, the actor recently hosted one of the most loved late-night television talk shows, Saturday Night Live.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Bill Bixby: The Tragic Life & Death of the "Favorite Martian," "Eddie's Father," "Magician," and "Incredible Hulk" Star
Bill Bixby, who died in 1993, was and remains one of the most diversely talented and treasured actors in television and film history. Among countless small-screen guest spots and big-screen movie roles, he was best known for a variety of starring roles on TV shows like My Favorite Martian, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Magician, and The Incredible Hulk. Later in his life, he also carved out a career as a director with gigs on the 1990s sitcom, Blossom starring future Jeopardy host Mayim Bialick.
The Ringer
Always Give Pedro Pascal a Sidekick
Don’t look now, but HBO’s got another Sunday-night behemoth on its hands. Four weeks into its run, The Last of Us is already proving to be a phenomenon: The series has scored the second-highest viewership of any HBO program over the past decade, a number that keeps climbing by the episode. (Unsurprisingly, the show has been renewed for a second season.) Along the way, the small-screen adaptation of Naughty Dog’s video game franchise of the same name has finally put the so-called video game curse to rest, striking a balance between remaining faithful to the source material and taking the story in compelling new directions. But one underrated factor in the show’s success is that it follows what’s become a tried-and-true pop culture formula: Put Pedro Pascal in your project, give him a plucky sidekick, and let the magic happen.
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
US Magazine
Pedro Pascal and Sarah Paulson Unite for TikTok-Inspired ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit About Fan Ships
The Internet’s Mommy and Daddy! Pedro Pascal, ever the “cool teacher,” discussed the importance of social media safety — and becoming an online crush — during his Saturday Night Live debut. In a Saturday, February 4, skit, the 47-year-old Last of Us star portrayed high...
Alias Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
"This makes me SO HAPPY!!" Jennifer Garner wrote to her former Alias costar Merrin Dungey after she announced her engagement to Kevin Ryder on Wednesday Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle! On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram. "Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?" View this post on Instagram...
ComicBook
Pedro Pascal Teases More Mandalorians and Big Battle in The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 is on the way and Pedro Pascal is teasing more Mandalorians and more battles this time around. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon welcomed in the beloved actor to speak about The Last of Us and the anticipated Disney+ series. It feels like everything is coming up Din Djarin these days. He's been in a row of amazing projects and the momentum doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Pascal, obviously, can't reveal too much. But, he could drop a few hints for interested parties to cling to until things lift off on Disney+ March 1. Check out what he had to say down below!
‘Sons of Anarchy’s Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson Dominate Streaming with This Cop Flick You’ve Never Heard Of
During his time on Sons of Anarchy, Charlie Hunnam proved that he was A-list TV material. Jax Teller was the kind of character that all the ladies wanted and all the guys wanted to be. Unfortunately, Hunnam’s success on television didn’t translate to the big screen. He saw some Hollywood success with Pacific Rim in 2013, but none of his other cinematic outings truly moved the needle for him. At the same time, Mel Gibson was a massive box office draw for decades. Then, he ran into a long line of controversies that made him a rarity on the big screen. Now, the two are seeing some mutual success in a crime flick that few people have heard of.
