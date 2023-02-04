Don’t look now, but HBO’s got another Sunday-night behemoth on its hands. Four weeks into its run, The Last of Us is already proving to be a phenomenon: The series has scored the second-highest viewership of any HBO program over the past decade, a number that keeps climbing by the episode. (Unsurprisingly, the show has been renewed for a second season.) Along the way, the small-screen adaptation of Naughty Dog’s video game franchise of the same name has finally put the so-called video game curse to rest, striking a balance between remaining faithful to the source material and taking the story in compelling new directions. But one underrated factor in the show’s success is that it follows what’s become a tried-and-true pop culture formula: Put Pedro Pascal in your project, give him a plucky sidekick, and let the magic happen.

