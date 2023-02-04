ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves v Liverpool: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson

By Damon Carr
 2 days ago

Here are the key matchups that could be the difference maker in Liverpool's match against Wolves this afternoon.

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon and will be hoping for nothing but three points. After a shocking start to 2023, another poor result could be one too many and already see the Reds out of a top-four race.

Today, we could see the return of Darwin Nunes to the starting XI, whether it is down the middle or on the left is on Jurgen Klopp.

As the striker would be the preferable role for Uruguayan, moving Cody Gakpo out onto the left, where he played for PSV Eindhoven.

The visitors are missing both starting centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, so it will be a partnership of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Having beaten Wolves in the FA Cup a fortnight ago, Jurgen Klopp's men have a mental edge. LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could give either team the edge in the score line.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Darwin Nunez v Max Kilmann

Kilmann will have it all to do with having to mark Darwin Nunez . The Uruguayan will make his welcomed return to the starting side and he will have a point to prove.

Always a nuisance. Always a threat. The Uruguayan forward for me is the difference for Liverpool right now and will be in today's match. Stop him, you stop Liverpool.

My thoughts are that Kilmann won't stop him and Nunez will fire the Reds to a vital win.

IMAGO / News Images

Naby Keita v Ruben Neves

Naby Keita on his day is one of the best progresses of the ball in the league. So, if that is one of those days, Ruben Neves will have to be on it.

The Portuguese maestro is the player Wolves look to control the game, but his role of stopping Keita will be much more important in this afternoon's match.

Keita can make it a tiring afternoon for Neves, however, the Liverpool man must not let Neves have much of the ball either.

IMAGO / Nicholas Cesar

Matheus Nunes v Stefan Bajcetic

The player that Liverpool may buy in the summer I believe is the main threat Jurgen Klopp's side will have to keep tabs on.

Stefan Bajcetic has been impressive since taking over Fabinho in the defensive midfield role. The battle between Bajcetic and Nunes could be the one to set the tone in the game. Whoever gets the better of this battle, will get the better of the match.

A feisty one in store for these two, bookings either side look very likely. The one to watch, certainly.

IMAGO / Colorsport

