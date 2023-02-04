Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Free Beer and Hot Wings Return to the Capital Region for 2 Big Shows
Q1057 and 1035 is the Capital Region's Classic Rock Station and home to the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show! Free Beer, Hot Wings, Steve and Kelly entertain us with a live broadcast each weekday morning from 5a-10a and a 'Best Of' show Saturday morning 6a-10a. Now you have 2 opportunities to see them in person!
Participating restaurants for Saratoga Chowderfest
The 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest is right around the corner, making its return on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can enjoy 4 oz. samples of chowder for $2 at participating restaurants and then vote for their favorite.
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
‘X-Files’ museum to host fan fest in Upstate NY, will feature star-studded appearances
The truth is out there, just like “The X-files” said, and can be found in Upstate New York. Last April, a museum in Saratoga County opened featuring thousands of items from “The X-Files.” This year, the museum is hosting a two-day event celebrating the 30th anniversary since the show’s release, on July 7-8. “The X-Files” fan fest will feature guest appearances from actress Karin Konoval, artist J.J. Lendl, and actress Annabeth Gish.
Best Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Italian food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Italian restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp.
‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Returning For Upstate NY Appearance
William Shatner is making visits to the Empire State a regular thing. The Capitan Kirk legend is getting ready to beam back down to Upstate New York this summer to spend some more time at the 'Star Trek Orignal Series Set Tour." According to New York Upstate, Shatner will be...
South High Marathon Dance announces beneficiaries
The South High Marathon Dance (SMHD) is celebrating its 46th annual dance fundraiser March 3 and 4. The school recently announced its beneficiaries for this event.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
StreetSoldiers Schenectady asking for footwear donations
All new and gently used winter boots, work boots, hiking boots, rain boots, and sneakers in all sizes are accepted.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: Jan. 30-Feb. 3
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 30 through February 3.
Famous Magician To Star in Saratoga Movie, and You Could Too
It all started when Saratoga County's Ryan "Rahn" Jenkins wrote a 10-page movie script entitled "Anomaly", inspired by famous Colorado-based magician Eric Mead, who has been performing for 20+ years, and performed a remarkable trick that stumped the audience and Penn and Teller on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us". According...
Lark Street Mercantile in Albany closing after 3 years
Lark Street Mercantile, located at 262 Lark Street in Albany, is set to close after three years in business. Owner Tamara White made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 1.
Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day with Single in Saratoga
If you are single like I am, our favorite holiday is right around the corner! Valentine's Day! NOT!! Instead of scrolling through dating apps to find a date for that special day, why not try something different, and break out of your routine? Meet some people in real life! Where? Look no further than the popular singles night at Bailey's Cafe in Saratoga. This event is perfect for everyone, regardless of age or sexual orientation. Join us for a night of Deep Eddy cocktails and games and mix it up with Saratoga singles!
Guilderland restaurant reopening under new ownership
Cafe Calabria in Guilderland is being revived after closing after 11 years on January 28. Sandra Cipollo, the sister of the previous owner, is taking over operations and will soon be reopening with Cafe Calabria II.
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs Police Department blotter
Criminal Mischief: Clifton Cage, 43, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested at 7:13 pm on Jan. 23 in Saratoga Springs for fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief disabling equipment to prevent a request for emergency assistance, and aggravated family offense with more than 1 offense within 5 years. Criminal...
Catskill Mystery: Why Was Popular Landmark Sign Removed After Decades?
Controversy recently struck Woodstock, NY over the forced removal of a popular landmark sign. I was scrolling through Facebook and saw some discussion about a beloved sign that had been taken down in the Catskills. The Rainbow Lodge was a hunting and fishing lodge, and according to a change.org online petition by singer and songwriter Sylvia Bullet, it was a beloved space for decades, even being visited by the likes of Micky Mantle and Henny Youngman back in its heyday. Comedian Jonathan Winters visited the lodge as well.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Mayor Kim’s Unconscionable Attack On Shelters of Saratoga
Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim falsely told area media that he first heard about the decision by Shelters of Saratoga (SOS) to withdraw from the plan to use the Senior Citizens Center as a low-barrier homeless shelter from the media and not from anyone associated with SOS. In bitter remarks...
Albany fire department gains 17 new members
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Fire Chief Joseph Gregory swore in 17 new members to the Albany Fire Department on February 6. The ceremony took place at the The College of Saint Rose’s Massry Center.
Want to Live On A Shire? Rent This Enchanted Cabin In Coeymans Hollow
According to looper.com, the Lord of the rings movies have generated approximately $6 billion dollars. That means there are a lot of people around the world that love the fantasy, the Hobbits and the landscape of Middle-Earth. Now you can experience your own hobbit magic right here in New York.
What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1
The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
