cbs17
1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at North Carolina motel, police say
A shooting at the Executive Inn on Sunday night left one man dead and another injured.
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
cbs17
Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
Suspects sought after shots fired in Durham road-rage incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting during a road-rage incident in a convenience store parking lot in Durham,
WRAL
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
cbs17
Wilson police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot
WILSON, N,C, (WNCN) — Wilson police said there were no injuries after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:05 p.m. outside the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road West, police said. Police told CBS 17 that a...
WRAL
Person killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount hotel
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel. Before 11:15 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
cbs17
1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
WRAL
Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
WRAL
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver
WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
cbs17
Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in Dunn; 3 kilos of cocaine found in SUV, deputies say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on drug charges after she fled Harnett County deputies and triggered a crash that injured a child and mother in another car Sunday, deputies say. The incident began Sunday afternoon when a traffic stop was made at the intersection of Wilson...
cbs17
Durham police looking to ID person who threatened store worker, stole vape pen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen. According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b. If...
Authorities Accused Missing North Carolina Girl Of Running Away. Now They Realize She Was Abducted
Timeka Donyale Pridgen was a typical teenager who enjoyed drawing. Timeka lived with her mother, Cosandra Best, in an apartment on South Street in La Grange, North Carolina. Cosandra was dating a man named Eric Earl Mercer Moore, Sr.
cbs17
Some tenants say smoke alarms didn’t alert them to fire in their Raleigh apartment building Sunday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After flames tore through a Raleigh apartment building this weekend, some people who live there want to know why their smoke alarms didn’t go off. Fire and water damaged several units in the building at 9401 Prince George Lane and sent four people from the building and a firefighter to the hospital, according to fire officials.
WRAL
Fire at Raleigh apartment complex injures firefighter, 4 others
RALEIGH, N.C. — A call was received at 6:12 a.m. Sunday about a fire at an apartment complex at 9401 Prince George Lane in Raleigh. The fire caused significant damage to eight units. Five people were transported to the hospital; one of those people was a Raleigh firefighter. "We...
2 Franklin Co. teens to appear in court for murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two teenage boys who were arrested in Franklin County and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. will appear in court today. Gavin Miller, 18, and Dillon Piper, 19, are charged with second degree murder for the death of Woods, who died on Jan. 29 in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
WRAL
Man killed at Rocky Mount motel
A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
