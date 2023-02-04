ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Wilson police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot

WILSON, N,C, (WNCN) — Wilson police said there were no injuries after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 1:05 p.m. outside the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road West, police said. Police told CBS 17 that a...
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Person killed in overnight shooting at Rocky Mount hotel

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A person was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount hotel. Before 11:15 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department blocked off the entire back parking lot of the Executive Inn hotel at 1821 N. Wesleyan Blvd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

1 shot and killed in Durham neighborhood, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man dies after Durham shooting, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. — A man died in the hospital after getting shot on Sunday evening, Durham police said. Durham police found a man shot at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay Street and Juniper Street. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
WRAL

Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver

WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Fire at Raleigh apartment complex injures firefighter, 4 others

RALEIGH, N.C. — A call was received at 6:12 a.m. Sunday about a fire at an apartment complex at 9401 Prince George Lane in Raleigh. The fire caused significant damage to eight units. Five people were transported to the hospital; one of those people was a Raleigh firefighter. "We...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Man killed at Rocky Mount motel

A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel. A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting at a Rocky Mount motel.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

