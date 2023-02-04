ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today

Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Investors pin hopes on ETH crossing $1800

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since 20 January, Ethereum has encountered resistance at $1,680. Even so, there is optimism that ETH will reach $1,800 or even higher by the end of February due to the ascending triangular pattern and improvements in investor mood in ETH derivatives. Of course, how ETH performs as it approaches the pattern deadline by mid-February will determine how everything plays out.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
u.today

Ripple-Backed Web Monetization Platform Is Sunsetting, Here's What Happened

Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

American Express beat its fourth-quarter guidance and is expecting further growth in 2023. Its pivot to focusing on younger customers is generating strong performance, as well as giving it a long growth runway. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
u.today

Cardano (ADA) 65% Surge, Here's Who Might Be Behind

Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…

At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
u.today

Ripple Shifts Close to 400 Million XRP, Here's What's Happening

