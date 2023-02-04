Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Is the Super Bowl a super boost to Philly's bottom line? Don't count on it, says expert
When a major league team like the Phillies makes a run to the World Series or an NFL team like the Eagles gets to the Super Bowl, it’s seen as an economic boon. But a Temple University economist says that’s not always true.
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
Why Sketchy 'Leaked Super Bowl Script' Showing Eagles Win Is Going Viral
Theories that NFL games and the Super Bowl have been "scripted" are sending fans into overdrive as a prediction goes viral.
Philadelphia Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona Sunday afternoon ahead of Super Bowl 57. Action News as there as the team landed just before 5 p.m. ET. Players greeted fans at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday morning before leaving to the airport. “If you’re going to...
A Chiefs bar in Philadelphia won't be open for Super Bowl matchup vs. Eagles
If you’re a Kansas City Chiefs fan living in the Philadelphia area, it appears that your best bet to watch Super Bowl LVII will be doing so at a house party.
Eagles Super Bowl Hero Nick Foles Has Advice for Jalen Hurts
The last Philadelphia quarterback to win a Super Bowl knows what Hurts is going through.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Eagles' Jason Kelce doesn't believe result of Super Bowl 57 will impact retirement decision
Jason Kelce has been flirting with the idea of retiring from the NFL for the past few years. The 35-year-old is playing in his 12th season in the league and is now on the doorstep of possibly winning the second Super Bowl of his career. While riding off into the sunset after another Eagles title sounds like the ideal storybook ending, that narrative doesn't appear like it'll be much of a factor for Kelce whenever he does decide to step away.
Eagles news: Best Super Bowl LII anniversary tweets
Has it been five years already? Most of us will never forget where we were when we watched the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII, and following a game that featured so many memorable moments, it became pretty obvious early that we’d never forget the game for as long as we live.
sportszion.com
Philadelphia Eagles’ C Jason Kelce’s pregnant wife to make history bringing her OB-GYN to Super Bowl LVII
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles is set to play in Super Bowl LVII, but his wife, Kylie, may be completing an important task of her own that day: giving birth. Jason revealed to his brother on their podcast “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” that, in addition to the family, they’re bringing Kylie’s doctor to the game in case she goes into labor with the couple’s third child during the match.
Eagles players deal with the ‘headache’ of a Super Bowl appearance
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive end Robert Quinn was sitting at his locker, enjoying lunch from the cafeteria inside the NovaCare Complex and looking very relaxed. An hour before, the Eagles had held a walkthrough to prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, and now Quinn was chilling to music coming from a Bluetooth speaker.
Philly POPS find new home after eviction from Kimmel Center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philly POPS have a new home, just in time for their next performance. The POPS will now perform Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul at the Met Philadelphia, on Feb. 18.There are two performances. The first is at 3 p.m. The second show is at 8 p.m.If you already have a ticket, you can transfer them to the new date and times.Last month, the Kimmel Center evicted the POPS, citing unpaid bills totaling a half-million dollars.
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Philadelphia
Eagles fans are known to be something else. Translate that how you will. There's a big game coming up, and we're beyond excited about it. If the Philadelphia Eagles is your team, here are four sports bars in the city where you can watch the game with your sports crowd. Don't go there if you're rooting for the Chiefs.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Jason Kelce, Eagles, Giants
Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and explained that the Commanders’ offensive coordinator job is really one to keep an eye on for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. “I think Bieniemy is really in play for a play-calling or OC job, a couple of different places,” Rapoport told McAfee. “Baltimore and, I think, the Commanders is really one to consider. So you’d be like, ‘he’s already an OC; why would he leave Mahomes?’ He shares play-calling with Andy Reid, he does a lot of it, but he shares it.”
Unabashed Jill Biden is Philadelphia Eagles fan-in-chief
For the first time in years, there’s an occupant in the White House who has hometown bragging rights on the line in next week’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. And it’s not President Biden. First lady Jill Biden is a die-hard Eagles fan, which means she’s unabashed and insufferable…
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
