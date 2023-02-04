Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Resurfaces Amidst WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With The Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
Sami Zayn made headlines after he turned on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. The ramifications of his actions were finally displayed for the whole world to see and a subsequent title match was confirmed. The Bloodline also competed in a match after Smackdown went off the air. Sami Zayn...
ringsidenews.com
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Passes Away
In the scorching summer of 1993, Charlie Norris emerged onto the WCW scene, clad in the regalia of a proud Native American warrior. In his earliest days in the squared circle, Norris was embraced by fans as a valiant babyface, dispatching enhancement talent and mid-card heels with ease. He was considered a second-tier babyface under Sting.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Could Have Interesting Plan For Bloodline After Jey Uso’s Walkout
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in the beatdown that followed suit. In fact, WWE now has interesting plans for The Bloodline after Jey Uso walked out.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Was ‘Pretty Disconnected’ From WWE During Hiatus Last Year
Charlotte Flair’s numerous WWE championship wins have elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some perceiving her as overused. However, her unmatched in-ring skills are universally acknowledged and irrefutable. That being said, she was absent for a long time last year and it seems Flair was very disconnected from WWE during that time period.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
Yardbarker
Randy Orton looks happy and jacked in recent photo
Randy Orton is staying in good shape and spirits while on hiatus from WWE due to an injury. Orton’s last match happened when he teamed up with Matt Riddle to drop the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Winner Take All match on SmackDown in May 2022.
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29): Hammerstone, Danny Limelight In Action
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. FSW No Escape: Execution Day...
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28): Leia Makoa Faces Tormenta
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode twenty of its show on January 28. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 20 Results (1/28) - Princess Aussie def. BK Rhythm. -...
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down On 2/3, Remains Above 2.2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for Friday's SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.288 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.239 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.544 million viewers.
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling
Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0