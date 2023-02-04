Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus
From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating after someone fired several shots at home
INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally …. Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged. IMPD Wants to Hear From You During Virtual Town Hall …. IMPD Wants to Hear From You During Virtual Town Hall Series. Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras …. Indiana is...
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Family have identified the student as 17-year-old James Johnson III. He was found in critical condition following a shooting on Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He later died at Riley Hospital. “We should not […]
Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side
UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
wbiw.com
UPDATE: Investigators are still on the scene where two local officers were shot during a traffic stop and flown to an Indianapolis hospital, the suspect dead at the scene
MITCHELL – A Mitchell Police officer and a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy have been shot, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Both officers, Lawrence County Deputy Josh Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Both officers were alert and conscious. Not...
cbs4indy.com
Mild stretch continues, several rainy periods ahead this week
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing how long our mild stretch will last and when you'll need your umbrella this week. Mild stretch continues, several rainy periods ahead …. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is timing how long our mild stretch will last and when you'll need your umbrella this week. IMPD Wants...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Thorntown Man Arrested After Pursuit
On Friday, February 3, just before 4:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling US 52 near Manson Colfax Road. Trooper McQueary attempted to stop a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt for speeding, along with numerous other traffic violations. The driver was later identified as Travis Martin, 29, from Thorntown. When Trooper McQueary attempted to stop the Cobalt, it fled southeast on US 52 at a high rate of speed.
Indianapolis police searching for missing 31-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man. IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for Grant Davis, 31, who was last seen around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court on the city’s northeast side. Davis, according to IMPD, is described […]
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
IMPD investigating deadly stabbing on Indy's far east side
IMPD is investigating a deadly stabbing at a residence on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning.
Officer involved shooting leaves suspect dead in Marion
Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana governor announces appointments to various state boards and commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Steve Anderson (Evansville), chief of administration for Perry Township Fire...
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
WTHR
Downtown Carmel fire
Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
cbs4indy.com
State Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Officers were investigating a call of shots fired on S. Florence Street when they got into a foot pursuit with an individual. That individual was then shot by an officer in the 3000 block of S. Curfman Rd and pronounced dead by the Grant County Coroner.
Police investigating overnight homicide on westside
IMPD is investigating an overnight homicide on the west side of Indianapolis near the intersection of W. Michigan and Holt Rd.
