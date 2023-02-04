Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina at Wake Forest Basketball preview
The Deacs held an early second-half six-point lead earlier this season when they played the Heels and Chapel Hill and still had a one-point advantage with 10 minutes to go.But.
Two Decades Later, the Legend of Duke's 'Speedo Guy' Lives On
What would you do to distract a basketball player at the free throw line? Traditionally, fans have waved their arms, held up signs and screamed at the top of their lungs to get a player to miss a free throw. And more often than not, it doesn't work. Once the player at the line is focused on the rim, he's able to ignore what's happening behind the basket. But 20 years go, that simply wasn't the case, as the world was introduced to "Speedo Guy."
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
UNC Guards Vow Time Isn’t Running Out After Duke Magic Dissolves
DURHAM, N.C. — At the end of a week that went wrong and seemingly undid the progress North Carolina had made, guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis were issuing promises and saying all the right things after the Tar Heels fell in a 63-57 loss to rival Duke. “I’ve...
Jeremy Roach relishes in payback victory versus North Carolina
Duke's junior point guard says it felt good to get a measure of payback against North Carolina after last season.
Corydon Times-Republican
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jim Boeheim apologizes to ACC teams over NIL remarks. Welcome to the discussion.
Norchad Omier, Jordan Miller lead No. 19 Hurricanes to blowout win over Blue Devils 81-59
The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes stormed out of the gate and never looked back. Norchad Omier scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jordan Miller scored 16 points and the Hurricanes cruised to an 81-59 win over Duke on Monday. "We came to show out and we did," Miller said.
Look: Hubert Davis Not Happy With Duke vs. UNC Referees
Duke outlasted North Carolina 63-57 on Saturday night, winning the first of two regular season matchups between the Tobacco Road rivals. After the game, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis voiced his grievances about the officiating. The foul disparity wasn't much--UNC was whistled for 14 while Duke ...
NC State basketball: Latest bracketology projections on February 5
RALEIGH, NC -- NC State has stayed above water when looking at their tournament resume after staying unscathed against both Quad 4 opponents last week, one in a dominant fashion and the latter after an emphatic late run to improve their record to 19-5 (9-4 ACC). After opening ACC play...
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss to Duke
The fact is Dereck Lively II was a beast. The presence of Duke basketball's 7-foot-1 freshman center, whose eight blocks in Saturday night's 63-57 home win are a program record against UNC, understandably turned the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) into desperate 3-point shooters in the second half, ...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bill Cowher to speak at NC State's coaches clinic
NC State will host its annual coaching clinic April 1. Joining the Wolfpack's staff will be coaches from Appalachian State and East Carolina. However, the biggest news is former State linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Cowher will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Mega Football Coaching Clinic.
Jon Scheyer says Dariq Whitehead 'close to full health'
The emotions from Saturday night's 63-57 home win over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, not to mention the heavy load of minutes for the Duke basketball starters, could come back to bite the unranked Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) in Monday's road outing at 7 p.m. ET against the No. 23 Miami ...
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
alamancenews.com
Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory
Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
WRAL
Crash on I-40 E in Durham closes lane, causes delays
DURHAM, N.C. — A crash on Monday on I-40 Eastbound near the North Carolina Highway 55 interchange closed two of four lanes in Durham. The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 278. Two left lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m., but as of 9:15 a.m. only one lane is closed.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation
When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
cbs17
What’s up with those new cameras in downtown Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People walking around downtown Wake Forest may notice new, strange cameras hanging overhead. The Town of Wake Forest says the devices are Internet of Things sensors, or IoT sensors. Seven have been installed along South White Street and Owen Avenue. According to town officials,...
247Sports
