Mississippi officers still searching for suspects in dragging death of pregnant horse
Law enforcement officials are continuing the search for a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. No suspects have been identified yet. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late on the afternoon of Jan. 27. A call came...
WLBT
Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers. The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical...
WAPT
Vicksburg mayor names task force, sets curfew to get a grip on juvenile crime
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The city of Vicksburg is doing something about the disturbing rising trend in juvenile crime. Mayor George Flaggs has appointed a 10-person task force targeted with the primary goal of curbing teen crime. It comes after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy and the arrest of three other teenagers.
WLBT
Teen arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for armed carjacking on February 5. A press release says Fementa Robinson Jr.,16, was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. According to JPD, the incident occurred on JR Lynch Street around 10:13 a.m. the same day. If you have any additional...
WAPT
Jackson mayor disagrees with statement released by JPD chief after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he disagrees with information in a statement released by police Chief James Davis about a man who died in police custody. In the statement dated Jan. 3, Davis said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to a...
WAPT
Investigation underway after murder suspect found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — An investigation is underway after a man charged with capital murder was found hanging in a cell at the Raymond Detention Center. Brandon Flowers, 32, was found unresponsive at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the detention center, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation, Jones said.
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
WAPT
Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
WLBT
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3. A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m. JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m. If you have any...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspect involved in robbery off Clinton Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the robbery of a business Saturday night. JPD was called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Clinton Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene, a store clerk told them the business was robbed by...
WLBT
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
Vicksburg man wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault, police say
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching Phillip Moore Jr. who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
WLBT
Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson on February 3. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, February 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them inhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
WAPT
JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WAPT
Altercation between two men ends in one dead, another in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that began as an argument. Officers received a call about 9 p.m. Friday about a verbal altercation between two men on Ilano Drive. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim died from his injuries.
WLBT
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He wasn’t trying to push the officers he was he wasn’t trying to harm the officers. He was just pleading with them. Please stop man so to hear keep pleading and begging for his life. I mean that I mean, that is something that shocked the conscience of everyone. And this is what they are trying to prevent the citizens of Jackson from seeing,” said civil rights attorney Darryl Washington.
