ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Predicted to Make Bold Move at Top of Draft

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zog8V_0kcVB40M00

The Indianapolis Colts have become one of the most popular picks to move up for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

By this point, most NFL Draft analysts are on board with the Indianapolis Colts selecting a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 draft.

After finishing 4-12-1, the Colts earned themselves the fourth-overall pick... but will they stay there?

DraftWire 's Luke Easterling recently posted a two-round mock draft that has the Colts taking a major swing at their future and trading up from No. 4 to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears, as they could fall in love with one of this year’s top quarterback prospects, and want to jump the division-rival Texans (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more) to make sure they get their man. While that should be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, it won’t surprise me if the become enamored with Levis’ physical tools, looking past his flaws and inconsistencies in favor of the upside.

Trading up for the top pick seems bold in itself, but don't rule it out. The Colts certainly aren't.

“Yes, I’d do whatever it takes," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said after the season when asked if he would consider trading up to No. 1 if "the right" quarterback was there. "If we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better that’s what we would do.”

The Colts' offense is likely to undergo a much-needed facelift following one of the clunkiest seasons we've seen from them in recent memory. None of quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, or Nick Foles could find a spark, leading to an anemic passing attack and a run game that was dead on arrival.

Statistically, the Colts finished 27th offensively (311.6), tied-30th scoring (17.0 PPG), and 23rd in both passing (201.9 YPG) and rushing (109.8 YPG). They were also 29th on third down (32.9%) and in red-zone scoring (45.8%).

Pro Football Focus graded the Colts' offense 29th overall (65.5), 28th in passing (58.0), and 30th in rushing (71.9). As for Football Outsiders , they considered the Colts' offense dead last in DVOA (-31.7%), also 32nd in passing (-32.4%), and 31st in rushing (-23.2%).

Along with a new head coach — perhaps of an offensive-minded nature — a new quarterback should breathe life into the Colts. The question is, "who?"

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are the most popular top choices with Levis and Anthony Richardson being the common runners-up with big upside.

Levis makes a lot of sense for the Colts given his size (6'3", 232), athleticism, and mobility. He also has some high-quality tools to work with and has a lot of room to grow, which is a trait the Colts always covet.

According to Horseshoe Huddle 's Zack Hicks , "Levis is a prototypical quarterback prospect with all of the tools to be an effective pro passer. He has a phenomenal arm, and his accuracy on underneath passes is an underrated trait in his developing game."

Levis does still need some work when it comes to footwork and decision-making, but if implanted into an offense tailored to his strengths, he should be able to develop into a franchise quarterback.

Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Horseshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to... The post Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick

The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.  Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.  What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this ...
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy