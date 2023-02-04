Colts Predicted to Make Bold Move at Top of Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have become one of the most popular picks to move up for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

By this point, most NFL Draft analysts are on board with the Indianapolis Colts selecting a quarterback with their first pick in the 2023 draft.

After finishing 4-12-1, the Colts earned themselves the fourth-overall pick... but will they stay there?

DraftWire 's Luke Easterling recently posted a two-round mock draft that has the Colts taking a major swing at their future and trading up from No. 4 to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears, as they could fall in love with one of this year’s top quarterback prospects, and want to jump the division-rival Texans (with at least an additional first-round pick and second-round pick going to the Bears, and likely more) to make sure they get their man. While that should be Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud, it won’t surprise me if the become enamored with Levis’ physical tools, looking past his flaws and inconsistencies in favor of the upside.

Trading up for the top pick seems bold in itself, but don't rule it out. The Colts certainly aren't.

“Yes, I’d do whatever it takes," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said after the season when asked if he would consider trading up to No. 1 if "the right" quarterback was there. "If we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better that’s what we would do.”

The Colts' offense is likely to undergo a much-needed facelift following one of the clunkiest seasons we've seen from them in recent memory. None of quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, or Nick Foles could find a spark, leading to an anemic passing attack and a run game that was dead on arrival.

Statistically, the Colts finished 27th offensively (311.6), tied-30th scoring (17.0 PPG), and 23rd in both passing (201.9 YPG) and rushing (109.8 YPG). They were also 29th on third down (32.9%) and in red-zone scoring (45.8%).

Pro Football Focus graded the Colts' offense 29th overall (65.5), 28th in passing (58.0), and 30th in rushing (71.9). As for Football Outsiders , they considered the Colts' offense dead last in DVOA (-31.7%), also 32nd in passing (-32.4%), and 31st in rushing (-23.2%).

Along with a new head coach — perhaps of an offensive-minded nature — a new quarterback should breathe life into the Colts. The question is, "who?"

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are the most popular top choices with Levis and Anthony Richardson being the common runners-up with big upside.

Levis makes a lot of sense for the Colts given his size (6'3", 232), athleticism, and mobility. He also has some high-quality tools to work with and has a lot of room to grow, which is a trait the Colts always covet.

According to Horseshoe Huddle 's Zack Hicks , "Levis is a prototypical quarterback prospect with all of the tools to be an effective pro passer. He has a phenomenal arm, and his accuracy on underneath passes is an underrated trait in his developing game."

Levis does still need some work when it comes to footwork and decision-making, but if implanted into an offense tailored to his strengths, he should be able to develop into a franchise quarterback.

