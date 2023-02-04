ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Jerry Jones: Right About Sean McVay's Rams?

By Mike Fisher
RamDigest
RamDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyGuq_0kcVAp0700

Sean McVay led the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in four out of six seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. So .. what's the Cowboys' problem here?

Two things about Jerry Jones, the hyper-talkative Dallas Cowboys owner ...

One, he's got a very particular interest in the Los Angeles Rams.

And two, did we mention he's "hyper-talkative'' - and as a result of that, easy to misunderstand?

Jerry's done it again, this week speaking at the Senior Bowl and leaving the impression to some who don't speak "Jerry'ese'' that he is criticizing the Rams and the Super Bowl-bound Eagles for their roster-building style.

The truth: He's not being critical.

He's jealous.

“We’re seeing a couple of teams that have had some real success putting it all out there and paying for it later,'' Jones said, mentioning the Eagles and the Rams, who won last year's Super Bowl using a "go-for-it'' management style . Don’t think that doesn’t pop in my head and get my eye, as far as doing it ...

"I know how to do that.''

Some goofs are misunderstanding the point by parsing the "paying for it later'' part. In the Eagles' case, they do seem so loaded and so well set-up that the "pay later'' part seems blurry.

But the Rams? And Rams fans? You know exactly what he's talking about - and so does GM Les Snead, when he talks of L.A. going forward - with last year's Super Bowl proudly on display - as being a "remodel.''

So ... on to the remodel ...

With sharp guidance from Cameron DeSilva at Rams Wire and from CowboysSI.com ... three steps toward it ..

1 - The new offensive coordinator/keep coveted aides. Liam Coen is gone for Kentucky. Promoting Zac Robinson or Thomas Brown is an option. Meanwhile, McVay surely wants to find a way to retain coaches like Raheem Morris and Brown.

2 - How's your best player? Donald sometimes hints about leaving almost as often as McVay does. But he was just elected to his ninth Pro Bowl and remains a foundational talent.

3 - Steal from Jerry. Wait, what? We thought Jerry is saying he'd like to "steal ideas from the Rams?'' Actually, the oil wild-catter Jones helped invent the idea of the "splash signing,'' all the way back to 1994 and Deion Sanders. So now, as Dallas contemplates mimicking the 2019-21 Rams, maybe the Rams can borrow from one thing Dallas' front office does well now ...

Let's call it "third-tier free agency.''

The Cowboys spend big to keep their own stars, but don't much play "credit card'' with their cap (as the Rams have done) anymore. But Dallas does a fine job grabbing reclamation projects and almost-stars and local guys who want to come home. They went 12-5 this year with third-tier signees like Leighton Vander Esch, Malik Hooker, Jayron Kearse, Dante Fowler, Anthony Barr, T.Y. Hilton and Jason Peters playing key roles.

It was cheap and successful ... sort of like the Rams might need to be in 2023.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson

New Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is making a major change regarding quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton said Monday that he does not plan to allow Wilson to have his own personal coach with him at team facilities going forward. Wilson was allowed to bring his own training staff and personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps, to... The post Sean Payton making big change relating to Russell Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season

The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense.  Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

McCarthy vs. Kellen? Aikman Reveals Truth of Cowboys Coach Change

There are always going to be those who portray the Dallas Cowboys goodbye to Kellen Moore as some sort of soap-opera episode filled with "conflict'' and "hatred'' and "violent disagreement over option routes'' ... Oh, and "Kellen sucks.'' ... and similar malarkey. Please allow Troy Aikman to offer some actual...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy