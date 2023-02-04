ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season

The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense.  Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
WHNT-TV

Rodgers Shares a Message for Davante Adams As Trade Rumors Persist

The Packers quarterback and Raiders wide receiver were teammates from 2014 to ’21. It’s the offseason in Green Bay, so speculation is once again swirling around quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s future with the Packers. Former Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams, now with the Raiders, made his feelings...
GREEN BAY, WI
WHNT-TV

Eagles’ Johnson Shares Groin Injury Update for Super Bowl

Philadelphia’s star right tackle did not practice at all this week ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII. Eagles standout right tackle Lane Johnson may have been absent from practice this week with a lingering groin injury, but he made clear that he intends to be on the field in next Sunday’s Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHNT-TV

Magic’s Bamba, Suggs and Wolves’ Rivers Suspended After Altercation

The league handed down punishments for the Friday night brawl in Orlando. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Friday night on-court altercation that started as a tussle between Magic center Mo Bamba and Timberwolves wing Austin Rivers, the NBA has levied suspensions against both players. Bamba...
ORLANDO, FL
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Hire Offensive Coordinator; Won’t Call Plays

The Dallas Cowboys have a name with the title Offensive Coordinator” for 2023. The Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. It was a surprising move last week, as Moore was a highly regarded coach who was promptly hired by the Las Angeles Chargers within minutes of the Cowboys letting him go. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones explained this week that there were “philosophical differences” between head coach Mike McCarthy and Moore.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Why Cowboys fans shouldn’t be upset about new hire

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore. The move, as usual, created a wave of discomfort throughout Cowboys Nation. Why? Well, where do I begin?. I’d point towards Schottenheimer’s obvious connection to head coach Mike McCarthy first...
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.

When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.

