ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mets’ pitching moves part of MLB player competitions to watch in 2023

By Joel Sherman
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NuF9R_0kcVAR0n00

Here is a sentence not used often this offseason:

That was an area in which Steve Cohen saved money.

Out the door from the Mets’ rotation went Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, at a total cost of $320 million, and in walked Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana for $187.7 million.

That $132.3 million difference does not exactly fall into the Wilpon-ian agenda, since — among other items — Cohen authorized spending more than that ($162 million) just to retain Brandon Nimmo.

But starting pitching was a Mets strength last season. Even with deGrom limited to 11 regular-season starts, the rotation led MLB with a 25.5 strikeout percentage and was fifth in Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement (15.9).

Of course, the replacements are not exactly bargain-basement players. Verlander won the AL Cy Young and finished third in WAR, Quintana was 20th in WAR and threw 5 1/3 shutout innings against the Phillies as the Cardinals’ playoff opener, and Senga is a five-time Japan Series champion, who had a 1.94 ERA in 2022.

DeGrom (Rangers), Walker (Phillies) and Bassitt (Blue Jays) collectively signed for 12 years with an average annual value of $26.67 million compared to the nine years the Mets have with Verlander, Senga and Quintana at a $20.86 million average annual value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSomC_0kcVAR0n00
USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander landed with the Mets to replace Jacbos deGrom.

DeGrom joins a reconfigured Texas rotation with Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez. Walker enlists with the high-end Philly trio of Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler, plus perhaps phenom Andrew Painter, who will not turn 20 until April 10, but nevertheless is going to be given a chance to make the NL champ’s rotation. In Toronto, Bassitt joins the standout duo of Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah , as the Blue Jays hope for rebounds by Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi and a late-season return after Tommy John surgery by Hyun Jin Ryu.

In teaming Verlander atop the rotation with Max Scherzer plus Quintana, Senga and Carlos Carrasco with Tylor Megill and David Peterson for insurance , the Mets should remain strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULGNh_0kcVAR0n00
Jacob deGrom signed with the Rangers this offseason.
AP

But I will be watching all season how Verlander, Senga and Quintana perform compared to deGrom, Walker and Bassitt. It is part of a game I make up annually to spice up the season in which I create competitions to track. This year, they include:

Brandon Nimmo vs. Carlos Rodon

Why an outfielder versus a pitcher? Follow the money. Both were guaranteed $162 million by New York teams. Both Scott Boras clients earned those dollars coming off the healthiest and best seasons of injury-tainted careers.

You could convince me that both are just at the outset of outstanding runs that will contribute to Mets and Yankees championships. And you can convince me that Nimmo is the free agent Jacoby Ellsbury 2.0 and Rodon the free agent Mike Hampton 2.0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415KyI_0kcVAR0n00
Carlos Rondon
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST
Cody Bellinger vs. Michael Conforto vs. Joey Gallo

The Cubs, Giants and Twins are hoping it is 2019 again, when this trio combined to hit 102 homers with a .276 batting average, .954 OPS and 15.3 WAR. Due to a shoulder injury, Conforto did not play in 2022 while Bellinger and Gallo combined for 38 homers, a .190 average, .648 OPS and 2.3 WAR. Bellinger and Gallo ended up Dodgers teammates to finish last season, combining for just two starts (both by Bellinger) in a four-game Division Series loss to the Padres.

But Bellinger is just 27, while Conforto and Gallo are 29. They are all lefty swingers. All (at their best) were well-rounded. So that they will still get opportunities is no surprise. Conforto signed for two years at $36 million with the Giants, but can opt out after one year. Bellinger signed for one year at $17.5 million with the Cubs, hoping he will be at least the dominant part of a center-field platoon. Gallo signed for one year at $11 million with the Twins.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4angiC_0kcVAR0n00
Shohei Ohtani’s fate with Angels among top spring training storylines

The Dodgers, though, did not give up on former well-rounded lefty-swinging outfielders who had fallen hard. They signed Jason Heyward to a minor league deal. The Cubs, now gambling on Bellinger, will owe all but the minimum salary of the $22 million owed Heyward in 2023 after releasing him.

Xander Bogaerts vs. Carlos Correa vs. Dansby Swanson vs. Trea Turner

Maybe this should be Correa’s RBIs versus Correa’s MRIs. Attention is going to be intense on Correa’s health after much larger free-agent deals fell apart, first with the Giants then with the Mets, due to concerns about his lower right leg, stemming from a 2014 minor league fibula break.

Correa also was part of what was supposed to be the best free-agent shortstop class ever last offseason — with Marcus Semien and Trevor Story (who both played second) plus Javier Baez and Corey Seager. Baez and Story so far have been disasters for the Tigers and Red Sox, respectively. So these things can go bad quickly.

Had Correa signed with the Giants or Mets, the total bill for him, Turner, Bogaerts and Swanson would have exceeded $1 billion. Still, it is a combined 35 years for $957 million. That is the potential for a lot of regrets. Just for example, will the Giants and Mets have them for not overlooking the medical concerns to sign Correa, or will the Twins have them for bringing him back? What of the Phillies with Turner (11 years, $300 million), the Padres with Bogaerts (11 years, $285 million) and the Cubs with Swanson (seven years, $177 million)? Are those bonanzas or booby-prizes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOW6g_0kcVAR0n00
Carlos Correa eventually signed back with the Twins this offseason.
AP
Shohei Ohtani pitcher vs. Shohei Ohtani hitter

A quick reminder that Ohtani finished second for the AL MVP last year and fourth for the Cy Young. He had a hitting season comparable to Manny Machado, and a pitching season comparable to Aaron Nola and Julio Urias. Next offseason, Machado (if he opts out of his Padres contract) projects to the best position player available in free agency, Nola and Urias project to be the best pitchers, and Ohtani projects to, well, maybe $500 million in total if you calculate hitting, pitching and marketing.

No player has more skills or storylines. Will the Angels finally contend or not with Ohtani — plus Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon? And if not, will Ohtani be one of the biggest prizes in trade-deadline history? And no matter what, will he stay on the pathway toward the largest contract ever? For a third straight year, will he stay healthy and unique enough to hit and pitch at the top of the sport? The same human had a 2.33 ERA and .875 OPS last year, qualifying for both the ERA and batting titles.

What will an encore look like?

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees may be surprised by Anthony Volpe in Spring Training

Not many expect New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe to win the starting shortstop job, given his lack of experience at the AAA level. While faith and his ability to translate during spring training may be low, Volpe is ready to put on a clinic, working this off-season diligently to prepare for this opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could lose Luis Severino after 2023 season

The New York Yankees didn’t experience much turnover in the starting rotation this off-season, despite Frankie Montas expecting to miss the first month of the regular season due to shoulder inflammation. Aside from Montas’ temporary loss, only Jameson Taillon took his talents to free agency, signing with the Chicago...
BRONX, NY
MLive.com

Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers

FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former Astros Slugger Beltran Takes Job in Mets Front Office

Carlos Beltran, a former standout with the Houston Astros, will be leaving the YES Network to join the New York Mets in an unspecified role, according to a report in the New York Post. Beltran will report to General Manager Billy Eppler. Beltran has yet to sign a contract but...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Yankees keeping Luis Severino out of World Baseball Classic

Luis Severino’s next pitch will come for the Yankees, not for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.  The oft-injured right-hander was not given permission by general manager Brian Cashman to pitch in the WBC, which begins next month.  The decision wasn’t all that surprising given how much time Severino has lost to injuries since signing a four-year, $40 million extension prior to the 2019 season.  The Yankees picked up the $15 million team option earlier in the offseason, which will make the deal worth $52.5 million over five years, despite Severino having pitched in just 26 regular season games over the...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Mets pitcher Matt Allan suffers yet another setback

The Mets are set with their rotation heading into 2023, but an important piece of their future suffered yet another setback. Minor league right-hander Matt Allan underwent elbow surgery in January, the team announced Saturday. Allan, a third-round pick in 2019, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, then had ulnar...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reveals his new walk-up song for 2023 season

Freddie Freeman is changing his walk-up song for the upcoming season and on Saturday revealed his new tunes. The Los Angeles Dodgers held their Fanfest event Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Freeman told some reporters that the song that will play when he comes to the plate for at-bats will be “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad... The post Freddie Freeman reveals his new walk-up song for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
77K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy