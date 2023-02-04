ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

13 WHAM

Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams

Rochester, N.Y. - Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at R.I.T. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their careers. I've been a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'

Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

HUGS Gala celebrates 20 years of smiles

Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center

Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Special Olympics Polar Plunge 2023

Rochester, N.Y. — 1,800 people decided they were going to take a cool swim today to help support the Special Olympics of New York. People showing up with smiles and bathing suits on ready to take a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario. Over the weekend the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward

Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Local music journalist Bruce Pilato on the Grammys live from Los Angeles

Sunday night's Grammy Awards made history with Beyoncé breaking the record for Grammys won by a single artist, Bonnie Raitt winning Song of the Year, and Sam Smith, a non-binary singer, and Kim Petras, a trans woman, winning for best pop duo performance. Rochester-based music journalist Bruce Pilato has...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio

Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Light mix in WNY tonight

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Historically low snow this year in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Geneva man shot on Seneca Street

Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road

Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing 14-year-old girl from Hilton found safe

Hilton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Deputies say Wrobel has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel of Hilton. She is described as white, 5'8" and about 175 pounds. She was...
HILTON, NY
13 WHAM

Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue

A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
ROCHESTER, NY

