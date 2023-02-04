Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Doug Emblidge, Ginny Ryan to serve as grand marshals of Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade
Rochester, N.Y. — A pair of familiar faces will host the upcoming Rochester St. Patrick's Day Parade,. Longtime 13WHAM anchors Doug Emblidge and Ginny Ryan will serve as honorary grand marshals for the event, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11. BACKGROUND: Doug Emblidge signs off after 39...
13 WHAM
Helping Rochester students pursue their college dreams
Rochester, N.Y. - Preparing students to pursue their college dreams. Seniors from Rochester Prep Charter School shared their achievements from a semester-long mentorship program at R.I.T. The capstone course provides meaningful experiences in various field, helping students get ready to take the next step in their careers. I've been a...
13 WHAM
Local Vietnam veteran holds book signing event for memoir on war experiences
Rochester, N.Y. - A local veteran held an event, sharing his remarkable journey during the Vietnam War. Paul Gardner served as a helicopter gunner for the U.S. Army, earning him an award for heroism back in 1968. Sunday, he held a book signing event in Rochester, his hometown, for his...
13 WHAM
Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'
Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
13 WHAM
HUGS Gala celebrates 20 years of smiles
Rochester, N.Y. — A celebration of smiles in Rochester on Friday. In fact, 20 years of smiles for the local HUGS Foundation. Over 300 guests gathered downtown at the Wintergarden to thank founder Dr. Vito Quatela and the many volunteers over the past two decades who have performed life-changing surgeries to correct birth defects and enable children to grow into adults- with smiles on their faces.
13 WHAM
Fleet Feet hosts Teddy Bear Trot to benefit the Bivona Child Advocacy Center
Rochester, N.Y. — Fleet Feet hosted its annual Teddy Bear Trot Community Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. The event benefits the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children in the Greater Rochester region to deliver support in child abuse cases and response, healing, and prevention through collaboration service, awareness, education, and leadership.
13 WHAM
Funeral services announced for Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Franklin Florence's passing has been publicly announced by Latimer & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. in Rochester. According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled:. The wake will be on February 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ...
13 WHAM
Special Olympics Polar Plunge 2023
Rochester, N.Y. — 1,800 people decided they were going to take a cool swim today to help support the Special Olympics of New York. People showing up with smiles and bathing suits on ready to take a dip in the frigid waters of Lake Ontario. Over the weekend the...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward
Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
13 WHAM
Local music journalist Bruce Pilato on the Grammys live from Los Angeles
Sunday night's Grammy Awards made history with Beyoncé breaking the record for Grammys won by a single artist, Bonnie Raitt winning Song of the Year, and Sam Smith, a non-binary singer, and Kim Petras, a trans woman, winning for best pop duo performance. Rochester-based music journalist Bruce Pilato has...
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio
Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
13 WHAM
Light mix in WNY tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
13 WHAM
Historically low snow this year in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - I'm sure that this won't come as much of a surprise to you, but this has been a historically slow snow season for Rochester. Through February 5th the National Weather Service (NWS) in Rochester has only recorded 21.2" of snow. This snow amount is more than 40" below normal. Through this point this is the 5th least snowy winter in Rochester since 1926.
13 WHAM
Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
13 WHAM
Geneva man shot on Seneca Street
Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
13 WHAM
Juveniles accused of attacking employee at Dave & Buster's in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — An employee from Dave & Buster's at Marketplace Mall is recovering after allegedly being attacked by a group of juveniles Friday night. Deputies said a group of approximately 20 juveniles had been causing issues throughout the night. Employees said they asked the group to leave, but...
13 WHAM
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
13 WHAM
Missing 14-year-old girl from Hilton found safe
Hilton, N.Y. — UPDATE: Deputies say Wrobel has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel of Hilton. She is described as white, 5'8" and about 175 pounds. She was...
13 WHAM
Parolee convicted of fatally shooting man, injuring another during 2022 Rochester robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been found guilty of murder and other charges for a fatal shooting on the city's northwest side last spring. A jury convicted Jarrelle Williams, 39, of murder Monday for the death of Sharell Brown, 43, April 15, 2022 on Phelps Avenue. Prosecutors said...
13 WHAM
Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue
A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
