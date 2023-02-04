NOCO has promoted Tracey Guarino to senior vice president of information technology with the full-service energy company. With more than 30 years of IT experience, Guarino has been with NOCO since 2021. She most recently served as vice president of information technology strategy, where she delivered measurable results, serving NOCO’s internal and external customers with the highest level of service.

CHURCHVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO