Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward
Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
RG&E responds to calls to make the company a public utility, cites it as a ‘political agenda’
This response comes months after the New York State Department of Public Service expanded its investigation into NYSEG and RG&E.
websterontheweb.com
Heart to Heart Bride is moving — and other local business news
After 13 years anchoring the northwest corner of the Village of Webster’s four-corners downtown business district, Heart to Heart Bride is preparing to move to a much larger building. The beautiful bridal shop will be relocating into the former Rochester Linoleum storefront at 1170 Ridge Rd. With 13,000 square...
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
westsidenewsny.com
Churchville resident promoted at NOCO
NOCO has promoted Tracey Guarino to senior vice president of information technology with the full-service energy company. With more than 30 years of IT experience, Guarino has been with NOCO since 2021. She most recently served as vice president of information technology strategy, where she delivered measurable results, serving NOCO’s internal and external customers with the highest level of service.
13 WHAM
13WHAM sponsoring Cares for Kids Radiothon benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM is a proud sponsor of the Cares for Kids Radiothon, benefiting Golisano Children's Hospital. The drive is coming up Thursday and Friday, with proceeds going toward comfort and quality care for patients, training health care professionals, and research. Those interested in donating can click here...
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
13 WHAM
Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street
Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
13 WHAM
Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue
A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
rochesterfirst.com
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
13 WHAM
Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in
Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
13 WHAM
Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'
Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
WHEC TV-10
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0