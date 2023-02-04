ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Putting their best feet forward

Canandaigua, N.Y. - Our bright spot shines on the Reliant Credit Union, and their donations of sneakers to area organizations and school districts. They handed out 260 pairs of shoes in a handful of towns, including a place called The Spot in Canandaigua, which provides free school supplies, clothing, food, and shoes to students in need.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
websterontheweb.com

Heart to Heart Bride is moving — and other local business news

After 13 years anchoring the northwest corner of the Village of Webster’s four-corners downtown business district, Heart to Heart Bride is preparing to move to a much larger building. The beautiful bridal shop will be relocating into the former Rochester Linoleum storefront at 1170 Ridge Rd. With 13,000 square...
WEBSTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Churchville resident promoted at NOCO

NOCO has promoted Tracey Guarino to senior vice president of information technology with the full-service energy company. With more than 30 years of IT experience, Guarino has been with NOCO since 2021. She most recently served as vice president of information technology strategy, where she delivered measurable results, serving NOCO’s internal and external customers with the highest level of service.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Nine people displaced after fire on Galusha Street

Rochester, N.Y. — RFD says nine people have been displaced in result of a fire on Galusha Street Sunday morning. People passing by had called in to report the fire in the two-family home. The home has been deemed unlivable and Red Cross is helping those involved. No injuries...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fire at vacant home on North Clinton Avenue

A vacant house on North Clinton Avenue near Morrill Street and Avenue A caught fire Monday around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in the attic of a two-and-a-half-story apartment building, according to firefighters, and went to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the amount of fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday

How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Record Archive releases surveillance footage of break-in

Rochester, N.Y. — The vice president of the Record Archive released surveillance videos of last week's early morning break-in at the store. BACKGROUND | Doors smashed by truck, ATM stolen at Comedy @ the Carlson ; Record Archive also broken into. The footage from Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. shows...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Genesee County Village and Museum hosts 'Owl Moon Night Hike'

Mumford, N.Y. — A special experience for bird lovers in Monroe County. The Genesee Country Village and Museum hosted its popular 'Owl Moon Night Hike' on Saturday to give people a chance to see the owls up close and personal. Visitors of the event had the opportunity to take...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
GENESEO, NY

