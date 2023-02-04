When a gene is active, cellular machinery transcribes that gene into a molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA). A variety of modifications are typically made to mRNA molecules before they are used further by the cell, usually to generate a protein. Scientists have now learned more about a mysterious RNA modification, a methyl group that is found in a certain place. The findings have suggested that this type of methylation is related to antiviral defense mechanisms in cells, and disruptions to the methyl modification may be related to some inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The work has been reported in Nature.

