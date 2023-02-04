Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New method reveals nano-scale drug molecules in cells
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology and partners within the Chemical Imaging Infrastructure have produced a method whereby it is possible to see at the nano level where a medicinal drug ends up in the cells and how much of it is needed for optimum treatment. The technique enables the development of new pharmaceuticals and tailored treatments for diseases that have not previously been treatable.
labroots.com
With a New Technique, a Mystery About mRNA is Solved
When a gene is active, cellular machinery transcribes that gene into a molecule called messenger RNA (mRNA). A variety of modifications are typically made to mRNA molecules before they are used further by the cell, usually to generate a protein. Scientists have now learned more about a mysterious RNA modification, a methyl group that is found in a certain place. The findings have suggested that this type of methylation is related to antiviral defense mechanisms in cells, and disruptions to the methyl modification may be related to some inflammatory or autoimmune diseases. The work has been reported in Nature.
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MedicalXpress
Scientists pinpoint protein that helps cancer-causing viruses evade immune response
The viruses Kaposi sarcoma-associated herpesvirus (KSHV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) have been linked to several cancers. For the first time, UNC School of Medicine scientists have discovered that these viruses use a human protein called barrier-to-autointegration factor 1, or BAF, to evade our innate immune response, allowing the viruses to spread and cause disease.
How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
Counterintuitively, cells move faster in thicker fluids. New research on breast cancer cells explains why, and reveals the role that fluid viscosity plays in metastasis.
Daily Beast
Scientists Injected Human Cells into Rat Brains to Help Them See
The brain is an exceptionally complex organ. It forms and trims neural connections in ways that are mysterious yet unquestionably shape development, memory, and processing. It’s also highly resilient—people born without large chunks of their brains can turn out just fine, possibly due to the organ’s ability to reroute neural connections early in life.
Phys.org
Team identifies a nutrient that cancer cells crave
Arginine is an amino acid naturally produced by our bodies and plentiful in the fish, meat, and nuts that we eat. But as recent research in Science Advances reveals, arginine is an essential nutrient for cancer cells too. And starving them of it could potentially render tumors more vulnerable to the body's natural immune response.
Phys.org
A protein structure reveals how replication of DNA coding for antibiotic resistance is initiated
In all living organisms, DNA replication is essential to ensure the genetic fidelity of the next generation. However, bacteria can also transfer genetic information horizontally to other bacteria. Many species of pathogenic bacteria have transmissible antibiotic resistance plasmids, which are often reproduced through a rolling circle replication machinery. Plasmid pMV158, which is present in the genus Streptococcus, belongs to this group. This plasmid determines resistance to tetracycline and its replication is initiated by the RepB protein.
MedicalXpress
Identification of gene that drives T cells to exhaustion may lead to more effective immunotherapies
A tough battle requires endurance. This is also true for white blood cells as they tackle cancer—or more specifically for T lymphocytes or T cells, a group of white blood cells involved in the immune system's fight against cancer cells. However, T cells can become exhausted during this fight.
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Scientists Develop New Device to Detect Brain Tumors Using Urine
Researchers at Nagoya University in Japan have used a new device to identify a key membrane protein in urine that indicates whether the patient has a brain tumor. Their protein could be used to detect brain cancer, avoiding the need for invasive tests, and increasing the likelihood of tumors being detected early enough for surgery. This research could also have potential implications for detecting other types of cancer. The research was published in ACS Nano.
Good News Network
Revolutionary Structure for Cancer-Killing Vaccines Could Make Treatments 3x More Effective
Cancer-killing vaccines could be made drastically more potent, according to scientists at Northwestern University, who say their new technology would arm vaccines with a “powerful weapon with which to kill cancer”. By changing its architecture, their vaccine was able to double the number of T-cells (a type of...
labroots.com
A Drug Mimics the Revitalizing Effects of Young Blood
Research has suggested that young blood can have a regenerative influence on older bodies; muscles, including the heart, get stronger, and cognition sharpens. It would be great if scientists could replicate the rejuvenating effects of young blood with a pill. But it may also be possible to reverse the clock on cells that generate the components of blood, and provide older bodies with the beneficial impact of younger blood. New work has investigated the possibility of such an approach, and the findings have been reported in Nature Cell Biology.
Scientists Have Reached a Key Milestone in Learning How to Reverse Aging
The finding involves mice, but represents an important milestone in understanding what causes cells to age—and potentially how to reverse the process in people
MedicalXpress
New standards to quantify hepatitis B virus reservoirs in liver cells
Approximately 300 million people are chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which can cause liver cirrhosis or cancer. Consequently, there is an urgent need for the development of HBV curative therapies. Due to the unique replication strategy of HBV, however, quantification of viral DNA in infected liver cells, which is essential in preclinical and clinical studies, is technically difficult and not standardized.
techaiapp.com
Why lung cancer doesn’t respond well to immunotherapy | MIT News
Immunotherapy — drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors — works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response...
MedicalXpress
New cell death mechanism could offer novel cancer treatment strategies
A study from researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, published today in Nature Cell Biology, details a previously unexplained type of cell death called disulfidptosis that could open the door for novel cancer therapeutic strategies. As described in the study, disulfidptosis is triggered when cells with...
Freethink
5 AI experts predict how ChatGPT and DALL-E will affect the future of work
From steam power and electricity to computers and the internet, technological advancements have always disrupted labor markets, pushing out some jobs while creating others. Artificial intelligence remains something of a misnomer – the smartest computer systems still don’t actually know anything – but the technology has reached an inflection point where it’s poised to affect new classes of jobs: artists and knowledge workers.
MedicalXpress
Scientists first in the world to regenerate diseased kidney cells
In a world first, scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Germany have shown that regenerative therapy to restore impaired kidney function may soon be a possibility. In a preclinical study reported in Nature Communications, the team found that blocking a damaging and...
psychreg.org
Scientists Identify New Therapeutic Target in Macrophages for Treatment of Obesity-Related Diseases
Macrophages are cells of the immune system that, in addition to playing an essential role in the early response to microbial infection, also regulate tissue function and inflammation. Inflammation is a physiological response that helps to repair damaged tissue, but if not correctly resolved it can become chronic inflammation, which lies at the origin of many conditions, including the metabolic syndrome associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
