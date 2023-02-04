Read full article on original website
Horizons Trio Perform Live at ‘The Walk on Wednesdays’ in Coral Springs
The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On February 8, This week, Horizons Trio performs all styles, eras, and popular music genres from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. All events are free to...
TICKET ALERT: The Simon & Garfunkel Story Performs Feb. 9 at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Now seen by more than a quarter million people worldwide, The Simon and Garfunkel Story tells the fascinating tale of how two young boys from Queens, New York, became the world’s most successful music duo of all time. The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show performs at the Coral Springs Center...
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance Super Sunday Jazz Brunch Rescheduled to Feb. 19
Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) is hosting an inaugural Super Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring live music from the band “Relativity” and Ebonie Paris. MWNA is a non-profit organization that promotes mental wellness, helps make the community aware of mental health resources, and breaks the stigma of mental health challenges. Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook formed the organization after two teenagers were lost to suicide at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ Sizzles Up A Great Time for the Residents of Coral Springs
The new Coral Springs Police Chief utilized his skills behind the BBQ grill Saturday to “meat” community members and build relationships. “I love to BBQ in my spare time, which isn’t too often, unfortunately,” said Police Chief Brad McKeone. “This is a way for me to put a personal touch on an event and hopefully share some good food.”
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
Free Concerts Return at ‘The Walk on Wednesday’s’ in Coral Springs
KRUSH Party Band live on stage at Tavolino Della Notte. The free live music series “The Walk on Wednesdays” continues in 2023 with live music entertainment every week through May 31. On Jan. 24, head over to hear Krush Party Band playing Motown, disco, and R&B. All events...
liveforlivemusic.com
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Debut “They Love Each Other” In Fort Lauderdale [Photos/Audio]
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros continued their excursion in the Sunshine State on Saturday with a show at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL featuring the Wolf Pack. The show featured the band’s debut of Jerry Garcia‘s “They Love Each Other”, which Weir last sang with David Nelson Band (featuring Mookie Siegal, Barry Sless, Pete Sears, and John Molo with Katie Skene) in 2017.
fox35orlando.com
Florida cat returned to shelter for being 'too affectionate' goes viral
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A cat in Florida is going viral after he was surrendered to an animal shelter for being too – affectionate!. According to the Humane Society of Broward County, the former owner says 4-year-old Jerry the cat would wait up for her too much and meow too much.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Jupiter's most famous waterfront bar turns 20 in 2023. Here are 5 things to know about it
JUPITER — Before Alan Jackson’s boss drove him insane and to The Square Grouper to film his “Five O’Clock Somewhere” music video back in 2003, the local favorite was nothing but a beer shack on a slab of dirt next to the Jupiter Inlet and a mobile-home park. This year, the bar celebrated...
tourcounsel.com
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday
Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
Get Fit Every Ten Minutes at the New SWEAT440 in Coral Springs
A gym featuring high-intensity classes every ten minutes is coming to Coral Springs in March. SWEAT440 features a blend of high-intensity interval training, strength training, and cross-training exercises. According to the company, their 40-minute workout sessions are effective for all levels of fitness experience. Founded by Cody Patrick and Matt...
cbs12.com
Cool week ahead, next cold front arrives this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a quiet start to the morning, with changes arriving this weekend. We've got a cool start, with temperatures in the 60s this morning. A few areas have even dropped into the 50s. Skies are dry, but there are some passing clouds to get the day started.
Lake Worth Beach-born genealogy site sells for millions to a German company
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Detectives' favorite genealogy database for solving cold cases — one born in Palm Beach County and based for years in the spare bedroom of a Lake Worth Beach home — has just been sold to a German company. Genealogists and privacy advocates alike are eyeing the future of GEDmatch and its 1.8 million DNA profiles as it changes hands.
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
Delta Airlines Tells “South Florida’s First News With Andrew Colton” It’s Investigating Incident.
Unwind and Pamper Yourself: Beyond Nail Lounge Now Open in Coral Springs
A new 5,000-square-foot, full-service spa, and nail lounge has opened its doors in Coral Springs. Beyond Nail Lounge is located at the former Camilla Day Spa at Coral Square Mall. They offer various luxurious services, including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, facials, and massages. Tiffany Hoang, co-owner, has lived...
