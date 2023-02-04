ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Talk Media

Mental Wellness Networking Alliance Super Sunday Jazz Brunch Rescheduled to Feb. 19

Mental Wellness Networking Alliance (MWNA) is hosting an inaugural Super Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring live music from the band “Relativity” and Ebonie Paris. MWNA is a non-profit organization that promotes mental wellness, helps make the community aware of mental health resources, and breaks the stigma of mental health challenges. Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook formed the organization after two teenagers were lost to suicide at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale

There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found

MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around

SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
SUNRISE, FL
liveforlivemusic.com

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Debut “They Love Each Other” In Fort Lauderdale [Photos/Audio]

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros continued their excursion in the Sunshine State on Saturday with a show at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL featuring the Wolf Pack. The show featured the band’s debut of Jerry Garcia‘s “They Love Each Other”, which Weir last sang with David Nelson Band (featuring Mookie Siegal, Barry Sless, Pete Sears, and John Molo with Katie Skene) in 2017.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
tourcounsel.com

CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday

Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Get Fit Every Ten Minutes at the New SWEAT440 in Coral Springs

A gym featuring high-intensity classes every ten minutes is coming to Coral Springs in March. SWEAT440 features a blend of high-intensity interval training, strength training, and cross-training exercises. According to the company, their 40-minute workout sessions are effective for all levels of fitness experience. Founded by Cody Patrick and Matt...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Cool week ahead, next cold front arrives this weekend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a quiet start to the morning, with changes arriving this weekend. We've got a cool start, with temperatures in the 60s this morning. A few areas have even dropped into the 50s. Skies are dry, but there are some passing clouds to get the day started.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy