Report: Louisville to Host '24 SF Trentyn Flowers for Unofficial Visit

The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the Louisville men's basketball program's top targets in the Class of 2024 is making another visit this weekend.

Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy small forward Trentyn Flowers will be taking an unofficial campus to the Cardinals Saturday, according to Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten . Louisville will be in action at the KFC Yum! Center at 2:00 p.m. when they host Florida State.

Flowers was in Frankfort, Ky. on Friday night, where his Combine Academy squad took on Camden (N.J.) HS as part of a high school basketball event named The Kentucky Preview. Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and other members of his staff were present to watch Flowers play.

Louisville has been persistent in their recruitment of Flowers ever since Kenny Payne became their head coach last March. He was one of three players that Payne reached out to on the first day of the unlimited contact period last summer, and he also took an official visit to campus - as well as Louisville Live - this past October.

Flowers recently included Louisville in his top six schools, alongside Arkansas, Alabama, Creighton, Kansas and North Carolina

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound wing is ranked as high as the No. 5 small forward in the class and the No. 16 player in the nation, according to On3 .

Flowers had an extremely productive freshman campaign for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game. He transferred to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year, then later transferred to Combine Academy this past summer, where has averaged 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game so far during his junior year.

Flowers is one of just eight uncommitted prospects in the 2024 cycle to receive a Louisville offer so far. The Cardinals' lone commitment in the class is from Montclair (N.J.) Immaculate Conception point guard T.J. Robinson.

In the more immediate 2023 cycle, Louisville has a pair of signees in the form of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr., and a verbal commitment from JUCO Los Angeles Southwest Guard Koron Davis.

(Photo of Trentyn Flowers: Dan Fritz via On3)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter