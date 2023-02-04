ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

HollywoodLife

Melissa McCarthy Stuns As A Redhead In Booking.com’s Musical Super Bowl Commercial

It’s hard to pick out the best part of Booking.com’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. The commercial, revealed Monday (Feb. 6), casts Melissa McCarthy as a would-be-traveler dreaming of her next vacation. From there, the spot is a cornucopia of joys, making it hard to pick out the overall highlight. Could it be how good Melissa looks as a redhead? Is it the surprise cameo by Melissa’s actual husband, actor/comedian/filmmaker/sexy gardener Ben Falcone? Or is that she – a mother of two– stresses the need for childcare?
People

Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'

Maria Shriver sought out life advice at a convent after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended. During Shriver's appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday, the journalist told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in July 2011, after 25 years of marriage.
Aneka Duncan

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
People

Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo took home the trophy for record of the year at this year's show Lizzo is on fire — and in love — on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. The "Juice" singer stepped out for music's biggest night with boyfriend Myke Wright wearing a show-shopping, voluminous Dolce & Gabbana look. Her fiery orange gown was beautiful on its own, but the singer topped the dress with a flower-covered hooded cape in a matching tone. She wore chunky rings on her fingers and even matched her eye makeup to her gown, opting for...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Hypebae

Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update

Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit

As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Pete Lakeman

After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did

What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.
Footwear News

Demi Lovato Hits High Notes in Crystal-Embellished Suit & Chunky Heels at Billboard’s Grammy Week Showcase

Demi Lovato gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost to perform at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase last night. The Grammy-nominated singer capped off the evening by belting her hit singles, “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me.” Lovato appeared onstage in all-black attire at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. The pop star wore a black suit by Michael Lo Sordo that included a loose-fitting blazer with wide lapels and a snap closure on the side. The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker complemented the overcoat with matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with clear beads all over. Lovato...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party

The couple first went public with their romance in August Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are rocking the red carpet! The "29" singer and their partner (whose full name is Jordan Lutes) became red carpet official when they stepped out together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) donned a black and white gown and paired the look with a bold red lip and a slicked-back hairstyle featuring short waves, while Jutes sported a black suit and tie. According to JustJared, the two lovebirds shared a kiss on...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

