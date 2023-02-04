Read full article on original website
Melissa McCarthy Stuns As A Redhead In Booking.com’s Musical Super Bowl Commercial
It’s hard to pick out the best part of Booking.com’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. The commercial, revealed Monday (Feb. 6), casts Melissa McCarthy as a would-be-traveler dreaming of her next vacation. From there, the spot is a cornucopia of joys, making it hard to pick out the overall highlight. Could it be how good Melissa looks as a redhead? Is it the surprise cameo by Melissa’s actual husband, actor/comedian/filmmaker/sexy gardener Ben Falcone? Or is that she – a mother of two– stresses the need for childcare?
Maria Shriver Reveals She Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split to 'Look for Advice'
Maria Shriver sought out life advice at a convent after her marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger ended. During Shriver's appearance on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast Monday, the journalist told host Hoda Kotb that she began feeling like she "had the freedom or permission" to be herself when she filed for divorce from Schwarzenegger in July 2011, after 25 years of marriage.
A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed
We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Ben Affleck Trends After Grammys Appearance With Jennifer Lopez
Fans felt that Affleck looked as though he'd rather be anywhere else.
Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look
New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
Lizzo took home the trophy for record of the year at this year's show Lizzo is on fire — and in love — on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. The "Juice" singer stepped out for music's biggest night with boyfriend Myke Wright wearing a show-shopping, voluminous Dolce & Gabbana look. Her fiery orange gown was beautiful on its own, but the singer topped the dress with a flower-covered hooded cape in a matching tone. She wore chunky rings on her fingers and even matched her eye makeup to her gown, opting for...
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance
Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez. On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include...
Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Caught Having a Tense Convo on Camera and Everyone’s Trying to Decode It
As we've already established, Ben Affleck spent most of the 2023 Grammys sitting in the front row table with Jennifer Lopez and looking deeply anguished and pained. Like, imagine yourself at any given work holiday party and that was pretty much his vibe throughout the entire evening (other than when he ran into Adrien Brody and was f*cking THRILLED beyond measure).
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Isn’t at the 2023 Grammys With Her
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn have never walked a red carpet together. That didn’t change tonight at the 2023 Grammys, despite Swift’s four nominations. Swift walked the red carpet alone, dressed in a bejeweled navy crop top and skirt. Swift is up for the Song of...
After she ghosted her long-time friend; woman wonders whether to disclose what her husband did
What do you do when you feel that no one will believe you? An online newspaper’s help forum tried to tackle that difficult question. The woman, who I’ll call Jenny wrote about a long-time female friend whose friendship started in school. After school, Jenny moved away but kept in touch with her. After her friend had a baby, Jenny went to see her, leaving her husband behind.
Demi Lovato Hits High Notes in Crystal-Embellished Suit & Chunky Heels at Billboard’s Grammy Week Showcase
Demi Lovato gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost to perform at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase last night. The Grammy-nominated singer capped off the evening by belting her hit singles, “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me.” Lovato appeared onstage in all-black attire at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. The pop star wore a black suit by Michael Lo Sordo that included a loose-fitting blazer with wide lapels and a snap closure on the side. The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker complemented the overcoat with matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with clear beads all over. Lovato...
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
The couple first went public with their romance in August Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are rocking the red carpet! The "29" singer and their partner (whose full name is Jordan Lutes) became red carpet official when they stepped out together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) donned a black and white gown and paired the look with a bold red lip and a slicked-back hairstyle featuring short waves, while Jutes sported a black suit and tie. According to JustJared, the two lovebirds shared a kiss on...
