Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season

The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense.  Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could You Live In The Old Buffalo Bills Stadium?

You may think that the current Buffalo Bills stadium will just become a parking ground once the new stadium is complete, but what if Highmark Stadium turns into something more?. Many people in Western New York are secretly hoping that this is a possibility to recreate in Orchard Park. Because...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Hire Offensive Coordinator; Won’t Call Plays

The Dallas Cowboys have a name with the title Offensive Coordinator” for 2023. The Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. It was a surprising move last week, as Moore was a highly regarded coach who was promptly hired by the Las Angeles Chargers within minutes of the Cowboys letting him go. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones explained this week that there were “philosophical differences” between head coach Mike McCarthy and Moore.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.

When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.

