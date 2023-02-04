ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Vampire Diaries’ vs. ‘Twilight’: Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev Compared Vampire Franchises

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The Vampire Diaries premiered on The CW one year after the first Twilight movie opened in theaters. Twilight was already such a phenomenon, The Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev already knew what they were up against. They played Stefan and Elena in the CW adaptation of the L.J. Smith books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xECzE_0kcV8usL00
Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wesley and Dobrev were on a Television Critics Association panel for The Vampire Diaries in 2009. He discussed his approach to Stefan and why he couldn’t let Twilight into his eyeballs. The Vampire Diaries is now streaming on Peacock and HBO Max.

Paul Wesley hadn’t seen Twilight when ‘The Vampire Diaries’ premiered

Perhaps once The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017, Wesley could enjoy Twilight. When he first began playing Stefan, Twilight was off the table.

“Prior to shooting the pilot, I had never seen Twilight,” Wesley said. “And I specifically went out of my way to not watch Twilight because I didn’t want it to in any way influence me because I knew that it was a similar subject matter.”

Stefan vs. Edward

Point of clarification, Wesley never watched Twilight in its entirety. He saw enough to compare Stefan to Edward, played by Robert Pattinson in the movie. Wesley said any similarities are entirely coincidental.

“And now, I’ve actually never watched the movie in its entirety, but I’ve seen parts of it. I don’t think that it would be wise for any actor to make any judgments on their character or decisions based on anyone else. I think if there are similarities to Robert Pattinson’s character in Twilight, so be it. I take the scripts that Kevin [Williamson] and Julie [Plec] write, and I do my honest, best portrayal. Any, like, similarities, that’s sort of an aftereffect.”

‘The Vampire Diaries’ vs. ‘Twilight’

Wesley’s costars, Nina Dobrev and Katerina Graham, had watched Twilight. Wesley and Dobrev got into a discussion about the differences between their show and the movie franchise.

“I was impressed because it has this super sort of youthful following,” Wesley said. “And I found it pretty engaging, so I was kind of relatively surprised. I thought it would be a lot campier. I actually liked it, what I saw.”

Dobrev also read the Stephenie Meyer books.

“It was before the actual whole vampire, Twilight craze, Rob Pattinson obsession with everyone in the world,” Dobrev said. “So I was unaffected in that sense. And I like them. I really like them. I mean, there’s similarities. There’s vampires in both shows. But they’re different, and as the series goes on, it’s going to get different.”

Executive producer Williamson said Smith’s first book had more similarities to Twilight, but as he read on he recognized the differences.

“The premise is the same: you know, girl meets vampire,” Williamson said. “When you read the first book, I was like, ‘No way. This is Twilight.’ But when I got to the second book, you start to realize, ‘Oh, my God, boy, this is a fork in the road. It really does separate.’ So we’re getting to that fork in the road really quick.”

Eight seasons and two spinoffs speak for themselves. There was room for both Twilight and The Vampire Diaries in the world, as well as many more vampire stories.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’

Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
Popculture

Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

273K+
Followers
127K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy