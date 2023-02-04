Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Terry Bradshaw asked if football is too dangerous. Hear his response
CNN anchor Chris Wallace asks NFL legend and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw discusses whether football is too dangerous.
Why Jason Kelce Says His Mom Is Rooting for His Brother Travis in the Superbowl
It will be brother vs. brother in Super Bowl 57. So who is the mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce rooting for? According to Jason, it's his younger brother.
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Look: Million-Dollar Bet Has Been Placed On 1 Team To Win Super Bowl
With Super Bowl LVII still eight days away, the first seven-figure bet on the big game has been placed. David Purdum of ESPN reported Saturday that someone has wagered $1 million on the Philadelphia Eagles' moneyline, via ProFootballTalk. At odds of -125, if the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs, ...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Russell Wilson’s reaction to Sean Payton’s introduction as Broncos HC
Russell Wilson will be playing under a new head coach after the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton. Despite a new massive change in leadership, Wilson looks ready for a fresh start and ready to help the Broncos return to their winning ways. Denver has officially announced Payton as their newest head coach. Wilson responded to […] The post Russell Wilson’s reaction to Sean Payton’s introduction as Broncos HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce discusses his current feelings about retirement
The 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles have given us reason to cheer and be proud, and on Sunday, February 12th, they may close the deal by rewarding us with a second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Just let that sink in for a second. Some have asked if this is the greatest team ever assembled in franchise history. It’s an intriguing argument, but at the risk of reigning on a few parades, as fun as it’s been, Super Bowl LVII will be the final time we see the current roster together as currently assembled. A ton of roster decisions have to be made, and then, there are the questions about Jason Kelce.
Kadarius Toney’s strong statement on his Super Bowl 57 injury status
Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s perfect ‘scripted’ joke with wife potentially giving birth to child at Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is prepared for his wife to give birth to their third child during Super Bowl LVII. Kylie McDevitt, Jason Kelce’s wife, is pregnant with one week remaining until the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In a conversation with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis […] The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s perfect ‘scripted’ joke with wife potentially giving birth to child at Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Iowa Hawkeyes’ new Brian Ferentz contract has Twitter screaming nepotism
The Iowa Hawkeyes football program will be making no changes to its coaching staff under Kirk Ferentz, and with details of his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract with the team coming out, college football media has been screaming nepotism. Brian Ferentz’s contract is amended for the 2023 season to be more incentive-based, Iowa […] The post Iowa Hawkeyes’ new Brian Ferentz contract has Twitter screaming nepotism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
