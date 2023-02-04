ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System

On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.
GREENSBORO, NC

