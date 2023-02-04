Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His System
On the evening of December 12, 2022, 28-year-old Brandi Sturdivant walked out of her Greensboro, North Carolina home. Neighbors told reporters this was a regular process for Brandi. She often left her home at night, alone. There was a problem, though. She is the mother of a set of 1-year-old twin boys and a 4-year-old son. Brandi, who was on probation for a felony hit and run, would often leave the young children in the house alone, with no adult supervision. Someone called Child Protective Services and reported Brandi. Nothing happened. Unfortunately, the following morning and that fact would be fatal for the three innocent toddlers.
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
