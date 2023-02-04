Read full article on original website
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Dollar General sells things always in demand, is close to its customers, turns a healthy profit, and gives back to shareholders. Crocs focused on profits and that money gave it options to invigorate market-beating growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock
The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms' management is putting on a masterclass in leadership, making all the right moves.
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $25
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is looking for label expansions from its lead therapy Linzess. Exelixis is trying to expand beyond its Cabometyx franchise. Editas Medicine is focusing on a gene therapy EDIT-301 for rare blood disorders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Beaten-Down Stocks With Stable Dividends to Buy In 2023
Abbott Labs and Medtronic both faced economic-related issues last year, among others. However, both are leaders in the medical device space with impeccable track records. Abbott has raised its dividends for 51 years, while Medtronic's streak stands at 45 years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
Why Ford Stock Fell On Friday
Supply chain shortages are preventing Ford from producing as many vehicles as it could otherwise sell. Ford liquidated nearly all its stake in Rivian and will use the proceeds to pay a special dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Down 45%, 1 Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy in 2023
Amazon's valuation has been pressured by macroeconomic conditions and some mistimed investments. However, the company's core businesses still look very strong, and the stock is attractively valued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
Tesla is full of distractions, but don't let the headlines impede your view on how the business is really performing.
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
EPR Properties and General Motors are two exceptionally cheap stocks that are worth a closer look today. Both have large market opportunities and excellent leadership. They can both be volatile over short time periods but look extremely attractive from a long-term perspective. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
As the Fed slows down its pace of interest rate hikes, Bitcoin continues to rise in value. Bitcoin is essentially insurance against the soaring government debt balances in the world. Investors should consider allocating a small amount of their portfolio to Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
