Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Breaking: Brian Flores Lands Major NFL Job
Brian Flores is set to be the Minnesota Vikings next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this Monday afternoon. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He'll look to turn around an abysmal Vikings' ...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Terry Bradshaw Responds to Brutal Question From CNN Anchor About His Intelligence
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw recently sat down in the hot seat. However, Bradshaw recently appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, and Wallace asked him a tough question, if it ever gets under his skin that people may view him as dumb. “Yes. Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely....
NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores on Monday to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. Minnesota, who fired Ed Donatell after one season at the helm, scooped up one of the best defensive minds on the market. Ace ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news on Twitter. “Steelers‘ assistant coach Brian Flores is Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brian Flores Moves Closer to Staying With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last week in Mobile, Alabama, scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl. With them was senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who, as of now, remains with the team. And despite strong expectation he would leave for a higher position within the NFL this offseason, it appears he's moving closer to staying in Pittsburgh.
Steelers Losing Brian Flores, New Option at Backup QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers started the week with new developments on both sides of the ball.
Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC
The Minnesota Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator on Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach. Flores, who is...
Panthers Hire Ejiro Evero as DC — Is It Brian Flores or Bust for Vikings?
With Evero off the board, the Vikings are down to Flores and Mike Pettine as current defensive coordinator candidates.
Ex-Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has reportedly landed a new NFL job.
Cardinals to hold second interview with Brian Flores
Flores was the favorite to become the Cardinals’ next head coach following his initial interview with the team a few weeks ago. However, until today, talks seemed to quickly dissipate, and suddenly Arizona seemed out of the picture. Nevertheless, landing Flores will be no easy task for Monti Ossenfort...
Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will be the next defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports,. The Boston College grad spent three years as coach of the Dolphins and was let go in 2021 after back-to-back winning seasons. That same offseason, Flores announced that...
Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings
The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
