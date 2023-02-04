ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Brian Flores Lands Major NFL Job

Brian Flores is set to be the Minnesota Vikings next defensive coordinator, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this Monday afternoon.  Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He'll look to turn around an abysmal Vikings' ...
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news

The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores on Monday to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. Minnesota, who fired Ed Donatell after one season at the helm, scooped up one of the best defensive minds on the market. Ace ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news on Twitter. “Steelers‘ assistant coach Brian Flores is Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Moves Closer to Staying With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last week in Mobile, Alabama, scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl. With them was senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who, as of now, remains with the team. And despite strong expectation he would leave for a higher position within the NFL this offseason, it appears he's moving closer to staying in Pittsburgh.
Clayton News Daily

Vikings hire Brian Flores as DC

The Minnesota Vikings hired former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator on Monday. Flores, 41, spent the 2022 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after Miami fired him following a three-year stint as the team's head coach. Flores, who is...
Yardbarker

Cardinals to hold second interview with Brian Flores

Flores was the favorite to become the Cardinals’ next head coach following his initial interview with the team a few weeks ago. However, until today, talks seemed to quickly dissipate, and suddenly Arizona seemed out of the picture. Nevertheless, landing Flores will be no easy task for Monti Ossenfort...
Tribune-Review

Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
