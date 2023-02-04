Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Mitch Trubisky as their backup quarterback as of now, but with NFL free agency and the draft ahead of them, it's hard to imagine them not finding a better option than a $10 million backup QB. If the Steelers decided to move...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Steelers’ Brian Flores Accepts Vikings DC Position
Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores is headed to the Minnesota Vikings.
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Brian Flores Moves Closer to Staying With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last week in Mobile, Alabama, scouting NFL Draft prospects at the Senior Bowl. With them was senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who, as of now, remains with the team. And despite strong expectation he would leave for a higher position within the NFL this offseason, it appears he's moving closer to staying in Pittsburgh.
4 late-round QBs the Steelers should target in the 2023 NFL draft
Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers spent its first-round pick on former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. And despite the fact that Pickett appears to be the next great Steelers quarterback, Pittsburgh could find themselves drafting another quarterback in 2023. The Steelers are going to have the decision to make about backup...
atozsports.com
Steelers’ assistant is inching closer to leaving the building
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have some key positions on their coaching staff to fill soon. Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, who join the team last February, has been granted a second interview for the head coaching position with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores first sat down with...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' OL Leon Searcy Detailed Being A Pawn Of Drew Rosenhaus During Contract Dispute With Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part I of this comparison series.
LB Devin Bush is easily the biggest Steelers NFL draft bust
This offseason should mark the end of an ugly era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Inside linebacker Devin Bush is headed to free agency and there is almost zero chance he returns and will instead sign his second contract with another team. Once Bush has moved on, we can officially say Bush is the biggest draft bust of the Kevin Colbert era.
Pitt News
Column | Moves the Steelers should make this off-season
The 2023 offseason is crucial for the Steelers’ future success. If they get it right, they can propel themselves into a strong playoff contender. If they get it wrong, they jeopardize the development of quarterback Kenny Pickett and the team as a whole. The Steelers have plenty of needs...
