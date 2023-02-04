Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago to provide financial assistance to workers and undocumented immigrantsUSA DiarioChicago, IL
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' NeedsLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James
During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
Anthony Anderson gets real about diabetes, reveals he’s going the ‘Full Monty’ this Fall
Anthony Anderson may have one of the most handsome beards in Hollywood. When it comes to his looks, he credits his good genes. “My mom’s a very handsome woman,” he joked to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. His mom, Doris Hancox, better known as Mama Doris, has appeared alongside the comedian in […]
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Eddie Murphy Reveals The Classic Scene He Filmed That Helped Him Realize He Had 'Arrived' In Show Business
Eddie Murphy revealed which of his classic movies helped tell him that he had truly "arrived" in Hollywood.
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Henry Winkler Reveals What It Would Take to Get Him in a ‘Happy Days’ Reboot
The legendary Fonzie actor Henry Winkler is open to a Happy Days reboot—but only under very specific conditions. Winkler opened up about reviving the classic TV series while chatting with Fox News at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 15. He admitted that he has “no idea” if the gang will ever return to their booth at Arnold’s Drive-In. But if they do, all his favorite former co-stars will have to be there.
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance
The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
Eddie Murphy Explains Why 48 Hours Still Works After 40 Years, And Compares It To The Humor In Netflix's You People
Eddie Murphy's latest film, You People, mines racial tension for humor. It reminds us of 48 Hrs., and Murphy tells us why that film still holds up.
The Last of Us' Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Break Down Bill, Frank and the Episode That Wrecked Us
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us. To take a note from Linda Ronstadt, I think I’m going to be talking about this week’s The Last of Us for a long, long time. Episode 3, which aired Sunday, introduced us to a gruff survivalist named Bill (played by Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman) who was perfectly happy as the lone, post-Outbreak Day survivor in his Massachusetts suburb. But when an affable man named Frank (White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett) stumbles onto Bill’s property and winds up staying for lunch, the two become an unlikely romantic pair. The course of...
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Prevention
See ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Stun in Dramatic Strapless Dress on the Red Carpet
Yellowstone is on hiatus until the summer, but that doesn't mean the hit show's stars are taking a break. The actors are hitting the red carpet for awards show season, and fans can't get enough. Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton, was in attendance at the 28th annual Critics...
