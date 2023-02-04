ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York …. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal …. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal insurance program. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead after York County fire

YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz

A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
CARLISLE, PA
Complex

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever

Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reports. Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which he took classes at remotely from his home in Bensalem...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy