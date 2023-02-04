Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Related
iheart.com
No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
pahomepage.com
BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County
BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York …. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal …. Wyoming Valley levee system recommended for federal insurance program. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News...
WGAL
Nighttime lane restrictions planned for Route 30 bridge between Lancaster, York counties
Nighttime lane restrictions are planned for the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River between York and Lancaster counties. PennDOT said the restrictions will be in place on the Wrights Ferry Bridge from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The right lane and right shoulder will be closed...
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
abc27.com
Crash closes portion of US 30 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash closed a portion of US 30 in Franklin County on Monday afternoon. According to PennDOT, US 30 is closed in both directions between Mercersburg Road and Pioneer Drive. PennDOT reported the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The area was cleared late...
lebtown.com
Fate of a pre-Civil War Campbelltown building by Rising Sun remains uncertain
A decision on whether a historic building on Campbelltown’s main street will be demolished to allow the expansion of a landmark restaurant will not be made until mid-March at the earliest, and could hinge on statements made in an obscure, 20-year-old survey. Horseshoe Pike Enterprises LLC, owner of the...
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
What Lies Beneath This Little House? An Explorable Secret Cave!
Could you even imagine opening up your basement door and instead of walking down creaky stairs to a damp space with a loud furnace and questionable stuff growing on the stone walls, you were greeted instead by a ginormous secret cave?. It sounds unreal, but we assure you that it...
One dead after York County fire
YORK, Pa. — Update, 8 a.m.: Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the homeowner, a 92-year-old woman, died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, but fire officials determined the home to be a total loss due to the extensive damage caused by the fire.
Woman dead after central Pa. house fire: state police
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a Monday fire that destroyed a York County home, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 92-year-old woman — whose name was not immediately available — died on the 300 block of Thorley Road in Fairview Township, inside a home that caught fire around 1:50 a.m., according to state police.
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
pahomepage.com
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County …. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. That’s a wrap at the Home and Garden Show. That's a wrap at the Home and Garden Show.
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
Deaths of Pennsylvania family of 3 appeared to be preplanned, police say
Authorities in York County, Pennsylvania, say a family of three was found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township. Officials say the family appeared to have preplanned their deaths. WGAL’s Ed Weinstock reports.Feb. 5, 2023.
Complex
9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever
Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reports. Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which he took classes at remotely from his home in Bensalem...
wfmd.com
BREAKING NEWS-Shooting At Heritage Shooting Center In Frederick County Injuries 2
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick leaves two people injured. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business on Metropolitan Court for reports of a shooting at 1 PM Sunday February 5, 2023. The scene was quickly secured,...
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
fox5dc.com
'Extremists' arrested in foiled plot to destroy 5 Maryland energy facilities: FBI
WASHINGTON - A -area woman and an Orlando-area man were arrested by the FBI on charges surrounding a plot to destroy energy facilities in Maryland. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville, MD, reportedly collaborated with Orlando native Brandon Clint Russell on a plan to shoot up energy substations in Norrisville, Reisterstown and Perry Hall.
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
Comments / 0