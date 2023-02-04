Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Could Manchester City be stripped of Premier League titles?
Manchester City are currently being investigated by an independent commission related to more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Rio Ferdinand reveals his Premier League title favourites after Arsenal’s shock loss to strugglers Everton
RIO FERDINAND believes that Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League despite their loss to Everton. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to the relegation candidates at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's winning header. The goal gave new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Extraordinary Win Over Arsenal
The mood around Everton FC has been dramatically lifted thanks to an unlikely victory in Sean Dyche’s first game as manager. With high-flying Arsenal coming to town, it was all but given that the league-leaders would leave Goodison Park with all three points, but Dyche and his men had other plans.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Three Takeaways | The Sean Dyche Era Blasts off at Goodison Park
Well, it appeared (and granted this is from a very small sample size) that Everton’s malaise was largely down to inefficiency in setting the side up and in getting across whatever message the coaching staff wished to convey. This is not exactly a revelation to anyone watching the travails of Frank Lampard’s largely reconstructed side this season, but the ninety plus minutes played out against Mikel Arteta’s league leaders at Goodison Park on Saturday offered a pretty definitive, convincing illustration.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said
Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
Sean Dyche stays quiet but gives Everton something to shout about
“Just write that I am a tyrant and I have run them ragged and shouted at them,” said Sean Dyche. It might be the simpler way. His reputation precedes him and it is only partly of his own creation. If others have an image to live up to, Dyche has one to live down to. He is apparently the worm-eating dinosaur who likes 4-4-2, Ashley Barnes, going out in the snow without a coat and irritating foreign managers with passing philosophies. By his own admission, he has had his face photoshopped on to various wrestlers’ bodies. “I will live...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City: Harry Kane becomes the all-time leading scorer in Tottenham history
When Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City square off against one another, fireworks always come about. Leading 2-0 in the first meeting and facing defeat with a 4-2 loss, Spurs came out and gave the home fans a lot to like. With Antonio Conte still recovering back in Italy after his...
Arsenal and the Everton curse: Why Mikel Arteta is cursed away to his former club
Arsenal put their worst performance of the season in against Everton this weekend – and this is a recurring pattern for former Toffee Mikel Arteta
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Tottenham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Tottenham Hotspur will look to get revenge for their second-half collapse against Manchester City two weeks ago as the teams meet again in the Premier League.Spurs were winning 2-0 at half time against Pep Guardiola’s side and were on course for an important victory but City responded in the second half and came back to win 4-2.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursIt was a statement of intent from Guardiola’s side in the title race - and the champions can now cut Arsenal’s lead at the top to two points.Mikel Arteta’s team were...
Soccer-Defeat by Dyche's Everton leaves Arteta in a muddle as he credits Burnley
LIVERPOOL, England, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Perhaps it was the shock at a first Premier League defeat since September or the fact that Sean Dyche was in the opposing dugout but Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta appeared a little confused after his side's 1-0 reverse at Everton on Saturday.
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
Comments / 0