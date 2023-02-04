WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO