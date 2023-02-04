ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Pedestrian critically injured in Cowley County incident

An unidentified pedestrian was hospitalized in Wichita with critical injuries after being hit by a pickup on a roadway in Cowley County. Deputies were called to a location near Arkansas City around 8:15 Sunday evening. They found a pedestrian laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road. Vehicle debris and a cell phone were found nearby.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
WICHITA, KS
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment

A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
WICHITA, KS
AMC Theaters announces new ticket pricing policy

AMC Theaters is new introducing a new ticket pricing initiative based on seat location. The chain is launching Sightline at AMC where moviegoers can pay more or less for a ticket depending on where they choose to sit. There will be three different seat pricing options including the traditional ticket...
WICHITA, KS
What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS

