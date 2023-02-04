Read full article on original website
Wichita City Council to vote on downtown street plan that calls for some major changes
Wichita’s Capital Improvement Plan allocates $17.4 million for upgrades to downtown streets over the next 10 years.
Restaurant inspections: Dusty mouse feces, no hot water, old beef, dirty saw in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
classiccountry1070.com
Pedestrian critically injured in Cowley County incident
An unidentified pedestrian was hospitalized in Wichita with critical injuries after being hit by a pickup on a roadway in Cowley County. Deputies were called to a location near Arkansas City around 8:15 Sunday evening. They found a pedestrian laying in a ditch in the 31,000 block of 61st Road. Vehicle debris and a cell phone were found nearby.
theactiveage.com
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has 40 nursing homes listed in Wichita and the surrounding area. The agency assigns ratings to each by looking at three factors: health inspections, staffing and quality measures. Below is every nursing home the agency shows for the Wichita area, listed from...
KWCH.com
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Super Bowl rivalry is brewing between members of law enforcement in Sedgwick County. Last week, new police chief Joe Sullivan, who came to Wichita after a long stint with the police department in Philadelphia, issued a challenge to Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter: if Sullivan’s Eagles win, Easter must stand at the corner of Central and Main in downtown Wichita with a sign that says, “Fly Eagles Fly.”
KWCH.com
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with their dentures from Affordable Dentures & Implants in Wichita. We first told you about the investigation into that practice last week, and since then, the company has agreed to refund...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita’s mammoth microchip factory plan is a socialist plot — don’t tell Congress | Opinion
Massive government intervention the only way to rebuild American semiconductor industry.
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
Update: Wichita police say east side shooting stemmed from alleged domestic violence
There was a shooting Sunday afternoon around 2 o'clock near Kellogg and Greenwich.
Crime Stoppers seeking tips on Dollar General robbery
Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a business robbery that occurred on Jan. 13.
Wichita project could bring 2,000 jobs and $1.8B investment, but CHIPS Act funding is key
A $304 million state incentive program requires the project to get federal funding. The federal program requires state and local incentives.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
KCTV 5
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KAKE TV
A teenager was robbed and shot Sunday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Officers say a teenage boy was robbed and shot on Sunday and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The Wichita Police Department said the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near the 1400 block of S Seneca after being robbed. Officers found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and rushed him to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
foxkansas.com
Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment
A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
classiccountry1070.com
AMC Theaters announces new ticket pricing policy
AMC Theaters is new introducing a new ticket pricing initiative based on seat location. The chain is launching Sightline at AMC where moviegoers can pay more or less for a ticket depending on where they choose to sit. There will be three different seat pricing options including the traditional ticket...
Kansas death penalty to be argued in Wichita courtroom
A Sedgwick County judge will begin hearing arguments for and against the constitutionality of Kansas' death penalty law.
Wichita may get diverging diamond interchanges on K-96
Wichita drivers may travel through a newer type of interchange on Kansas Highway 96 in the future.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
