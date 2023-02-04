Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:21:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Thousands of acres of agricultural land are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River West 15.0 18.9 Mon 7 pm CST 18.5 17.8 16.5
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bovina. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.5 feet, Water begins to cover Warrior`s Trail Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 32.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.0 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bovina 28.0 32.3 Mon 7 pm CST 33.0 33.5 34.0
Flood Warning issued for Sunflower by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-06 20:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Sunflower The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. For the Lower Yazoo ...including Whaley, Greenwood, Belzoni, Yazoo City, Sunflower, Anguilla...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Sunflower River At Sunflower. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Field west of river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 21.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.6 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Sunflower River Sunflower 21.0 21.5 Mon 7 pm CST 20.1 18.4 16.4
