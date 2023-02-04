Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Arc of Virginia awarded $200,000 grant for public awareness campaign
The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities awarded a $200,000 grant to The Arc of Virginia to create a campaign that increases the public’s awareness of individuals with disabilities and their contributions to the Commonwealth. The Arc will develop a series of informative videos and other how-to guides highlighting...
royalexaminer.com
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
Augusta Free Press
Annual essay contest ‘opens doors to opportunities for young women’
High school females interested in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and healthcare are invited to enter the 12th annual essay contest by the Virginia Council on Women. “The STEAM-H essay contest provides an opportunity for young women around the Commonwealth to receive scholarships which invests in their...
Virginia Dental Association notices uptick in ‘COVID Cavities’
The findings showed that approximately 130,237 Virginia children experienced decayed teeth or cavities from 2018-2019. However, that number jumped to 187,762 from 2020-2021.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia
The House and Senate budget committees include differing amounts for the facility. The House budget also includes money for widening I-81 in the Roanoke Valley and renovating a building at Catawba Hospital. The post General Assembly money committees ready to fund new inland port in Southwest Virginia appeared first on Cardinal News.
Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations.
Augusta Free Press
From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
blueridgeleader.com
Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes
On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
Chesterfield, VSU celebrates Black History Month with performances, lectures and more
History is coming alive in Chesterfield County this month, thanks to a variety of programs offered by Virginia State University and the county during the 34th Black History Month Celebration.
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Farm family seeks help, finds healing in season of crisis
RICHMOND— It was during busy harvest season when John Doe became increasingly agitated over a seemingly inconsequential personal matter. Negative feelings he’d buried years in the past were triggered unknowingly and came barreling back with frightening intensity. Jane Doe suddenly didn’t recognize the man she married when that...
Augusta Free Press
Summer program gives Virginia teens the opportunity to learn directly from FBI experts
If your teen can’t get enough of shows like “Criminal Minds” or “Law and Order,” a unique summer program will give students an opportunity to learn from FBI special agents. FBI Richmond’s Teen Academy is a two-day program open to Virginia high-school students. The...
The rise and fall of Virginia's 'Green Book' locations. What's been lost, and what can still be preserved
NORFOLK, Va. — Marion Randall still remembers what the now-abandoned building off Route 17 in Gloucester County used to look like. “It's not demolished, but over the years it’s come to fall down," Randall said. Randall, born in the 1940s in Gloucester County, can still remember the lively...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0