Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Arc of Virginia awarded $200,000 grant for public awareness campaign

The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities awarded a $200,000 grant to The Arc of Virginia to create a campaign that increases the public’s awareness of individuals with disabilities and their contributions to the Commonwealth. The Arc will develop a series of informative videos and other how-to guides highlighting...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines

• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Annual essay contest ‘opens doors to opportunities for young women’

High school females interested in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and healthcare are invited to enter the 12th annual essay contest by the Virginia Council on Women. “The STEAM-H essay contest provides an opportunity for young women around the Commonwealth to receive scholarships which invests in their...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

From ideas to start-ups: Entrepreneurs in Virginia invited to pitch business plans

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.
BUENA VISTA, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Jake Wells

Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
blueridgeleader.com

Youngkin to prioritize cutting state taxes

On Jan. 26, Gov. Glenn Youngkin was the keynote speaker at the National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Day, where he emphasized the need to cut state taxes. Comparing Virginia to surrounding states, he explained why his administration believes that Virginia is too expensive and that a reduction in taxes can fix that.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Farm family seeks help, finds healing in season of crisis

RICHMOND— It was during busy harvest season when John Doe became increasingly agitated over a seemingly inconsequential personal matter. Negative feelings he’d buried years in the past were triggered unknowingly and came barreling back with frightening intensity. Jane Doe suddenly didn’t recognize the man she married when that...
VIRGINIA STATE

