The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is joining forces with the Virginia Innovation Collective to host The Entrepreneur Experience in Buena Vista March 3-5. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley who is interested in entrepreneurship is invited to The Entrepreneur Experience, where they will practice their entrepreneurial skills by creating and presenting startup business concepts over the course of the weekend.

BUENA VISTA, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO