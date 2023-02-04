Read full article on original website
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
theplaylist.net
‘You People’: Andrew Schulz Says The Jonah Hill & Lauren London Kiss Was Faked Using CGI
Despite the all-star cast that includes Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy along with the fact that Hill and filmmaker Kenya Barris also co-wrote it, Netflix’s “You People” didn’t get a ton of love from critics upon its release recently. And sure, the film is in the Netflix Top 10 or whatever, but there’s also the general feeling that audiences were a bit let down by the comedy. Now, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the film is the fact that the big finale kiss between Hill and his co-star Lauren London might have been completely CGI.
Complex
The Best Movies on Hulu to Watch Right Now (February 2023)
For a long time, Hulu just didn't have the same clout as Netflix. But times are changing, and Hulu is on the rise, with the streaming service even directly competing with Netflix when it comes to prices. While Netflix is often lauded for its large selection of TV shows, Hulu has its own equally impressive library, from award-winning comedy and drama content to guilty pleasure reality TV.
SNL Disses Ginny & Georgia in #PeakTV Takedown — WATCH
This weekend’s Saturday Night Live took aim at #PeakTV, and dissed a current Netflix hit in the process. During a showbiz-themed game show parody featuring contestants Robert, Jacqueline and Mary — played respectively by host Pedro Pascal and cast members Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman — Big Hollywood Quiz host Jack Delmar (Bowen Yang) proceeded to ask the players questions about a number of seemingly buzzy TV series. And they whiffed each and every time. Most notably, Yang’s emcee posed this Q regarding Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia: “This breakout hit is the current No. 1 show on Netflix, Ginny &… ” When the trio flashed blank...
Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” Gets 4,900 Percent Stream Surge Following ‘Last of Us’ Feature
In the third episode of the HBO zombie series Last of Us, characters Nick Offerman (Bill) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) share a moment where they play Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time.” After the episode aired, Ronstadt’s 1970 hit had a 4,900 percent increase in streams on Spotify, alone.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Stars Announce They're Expecting Second Child
Back when Game of Thrones was still airing, Kit Harington's Jon Snow went through a lot of trials and tribulations, including the death of his first love, Ygritte (Rose Leslie). While things didn't work out between the duo on the show, they ended up getting married in real life back in 2018 and had their first baby together in 2021. This week, Harington appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and announced Leslie is pregnant again.
Reports: Emmy-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86
Emmy-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, known for his role as Jim Dial on the long-running CBS show, "Murphy Brown," has died, according to multiple published reports. According to the New York Times, Kimbrough died in Culver City on January 11th, his son confirmed to the publication. He was 86. "Murphy Brown" ran for ten seasons from 1988 to 1998 and featured Kimbrough. In 1990, Kimbrough received an Emmy nomination.A cause of death has not been revealed. CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed Kimbrough's death at the time of this publication.
‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything
Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
ETOnline.com
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Watch Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and James Corden impersonate Simon and Garfunkel with a hair-raising performance of The Sound Of Silence
Watch “newly uncovered long-lost concert footage” of Simon and Garfunkel, as broadcast on The Late Late Show
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Mob Psycho 100 Announces Series Finale 'Graduation' Event
Mob Psycho 100 officially brought its fan favorite anime to an end earlier this year with its third season, and now it's preparing to celebrate with a special "Graduation" event for the big finale! The anime adaptation taking on ONE's original manga series wrapped up the series with its third season, and it was certainly ...
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
So the time's come to watch a new scary movie? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to...
