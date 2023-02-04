ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reaction: Gamecocks Getting Do-It-All Playmaker In Mazeo Bennett

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
 2 days ago

Mazeo Bennett brings both athleticism and a skillset that will allow him to impact games in multiple ways for South Carolina's Football program.

On Friday afternoon, Shane Beamer and South Carolina's Football program continued their recent monstrous surge of recruiting momentum as they landed in-state wide receiver Mazeo Bennett. Bennett is an important pickup for many reasons, namely being a prospect who plays at a position of need for the Gamecocks in the 2024 class and serving as a continuation of Carolina's efforts to keep in-state kids home.

In terms of his play on the field, what should Gamecock fans expect from Mazeo when he arrives in Columbia?

A Versatile Playmaker

When watching back Mazeo Bennett's junior season film at Greenville High School, what stuck out was how much the Red Raiders coaching staff moved Bennett around the field. He played outside receiver, slot receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback, and returned kicks. This signifies just how vital Bennett is to his high school team's game plan week in and week out, and he made his presence felt at each position, scoring from each spot this past fall by using his ballcarrier vision, superb body control, and his release off the line of scrimmage.

Dangerous Acceleration

Bennett is a threat to opponents as soon as he starts moving with or without the football. If unimpeded at the line of scrimmage on offense, he quickly reaches his top speed and blows past defenders to get to the open field.

When running with the football, if there are no open holes, Mazeo can weave sideline-to-sideline and make defenders who don't take proper pursuit angles miss completely. His get-off also makes him particularly dangerous on special teams, as teams who allow open lanes will quickly find themselves staring at the back of Bennett's jersey as he heads for the endzone.

A Willing Run Blocker

One thing you rarely see with wide receivers is the ability to block defensive backs and the willingness that comes with that particular assignment. Mazeo Bennett is not one of those wideouts, as he prides himself on giving maximum effort, even running plays where the play is not going his way.

He possesses above-average technique with his run blocking, as he places his hands right at the top of the numbers, delivers a solid pop at the point of contact, and does a great job of running his feet and staying engaged with the defensive back he's blocking.

With his high motor and skillset, Bennett is sure to see the field early at Williams-Brice Stadium.

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

