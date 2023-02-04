Read full article on original website
Roco perla
2d ago
they should give thanks for everything they get for free. they just luxury hotel.how about the veterans that don't have any of these benefits. if your not happy, return to your warm country.
Reply(2)
14
Royal Dee
2d ago
I bet it's alot warmer back home huh, we could always send them home the same way they got here, some of them said the walked thousands of miles to gt to the US, let'em start walking home. Hel I'll volunteer to escort them from my watlrm cozy car. flashing lights and all.
Reply
9
Black Bruja
2d ago
This also happens to American homeless people. No one is holding them hostage. They are free to go home.
Reply(2)
25
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Strange shoreline idol, ghostly abandoned NYC train station, boat left in the weirdest spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Here’s an idea: Get out of your car and walk around. That’s a good way to really see things on Staten Island. Including some pretty odd stuff. Like a weird waterfront carving that looks like some kind of idol. Or an abandoned train station...
Early Addition: A woman who was pronounced dead suddenly came back to life in a Long Island funeral home
Because the funeral home staff noticed her breathing, here are your early links: Asian Americans moving to East Harlem, George Santos sexual harassment allegations, stop inventing more weird sodas and more. [ more › ]
Bronx neighbors celebrate small victory in fight to end illegal dumping in their neighborhood
The city recently installed a security camera on their block, and residents are already noticing the difference.
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Video posted online shows apparent handgun slide across gym at Staten Island high school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a firearm fall out of an individual’s clothes and slide across the gym floor of Moore Catholic High School. The video, taken on the evening of a basketball game against Manhattan’s Regis High School,...
Two teen students, 19 and 17, shot near NYC high school
Two teenage students were shot by a masked gunman outside a Williamsburg housing complex near their Brooklyn public school Monday afternoon, police and law-enforcement sources said. The victims, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-girl, took bullets around 3 p.m. in front of the housing complex at 200 Maujer St. between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street, police said. The shots rang out about a block from their school campus, which involves East Williamsburg Scholars Academy and the Progressive High School for Professional Careers, police sources said. The male victim was grazed in the head, and the female victim was shot in the stomach, police said. They are both hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD said. The shooter — described as a...
People seek shelter from brutal cold at Hicksville LIRR station
The Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station served as shelter for those who needed help escaping the brutal cold temperatures early Saturday morning.
Concerns growing over Flaco, the owl that escaped Central Park Zoo
A local bird expert warns the Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco cannot survive on its own in the wild.
Fed-up mom flees NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched
Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was sucker-punched last year.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Mayor Adams sleeps on cot at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal to promote living space for migrants
Adams spent the night under the enclosure at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, sleeping on a cot. The mayor also played video games and laced up his sneakers on Saturday morning.
Brooklyn apartments briefly lose power on coldest morning of the year
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers dealt with a brief power outage. According to the FDNY, the outage happened on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York at around 2:45 a.m Saturday and affected the massive housing complex. Repairs were completed at around 4 a.m. to the relief of families who were grateful for the quick fix. "Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said. New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
iheart.com
15-Year-Old Canandaigua Girl Arrested for Deadly Fire in New York City
An unnamed 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua is under arrest in New York City on charges she set a deadly fire. Authorities tell media outlets the girl is a chronic runaway from a group home and used an accelerant to set the fire January 29th in the Bronx. Investigators say she...
pix11.com
Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat
Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
boropark24.com
Bobov-45 and Rachmastrivka Wedding in Boro Park Tomorrow Night
Two big Chassidic Courts centered in Boro Park were meshadech a number of months ago, and the wedding will take place tomorrow, Tuesday night. The chosson is Shloime Benzion Shternbuch, a grandson of the Rebbe of Bobov-45 and of the Rav Sternbuch of Antwerp. The kallah is the granddaughter of...
Robbery crew threatens Brooklyn store workers, 1 punched in face: police
A group threatened workers in two separate Brooklyn convenience store robberies on the same night last week, police said Sunday.
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
2 teenagers shot in Brooklyn, expected to survive
A Google Maps view of the scene where two teenagers were shot on Monday. The boy suffered a graze wound to the head and the girl was shot in the abdomen [ more › ]
Comments / 48