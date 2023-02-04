Read full article on original website
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
ABC6.com
Several Rhode Island schools closed Monday because of arctic blast damage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The arctic blast from over the weekend is in the past, but some Southern New Englanders are still cleaning up from water emergencies over the weekend after historically cold temperatures left behind significant damage. Monday, Several Rhode Island schools did not welcome students back in...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND AUDUBON – WONDERS OF SPRING
March 2023 Program Highlights from the Audubon Society of Rhode Island. With warmer weather on the way, there is not a better time to get outside! Head to Audubon and experience the charming courtship display of the American Woodcock, head out on a birding walk with an expert, or take a guided trail walk to look for signs of spring.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
mybackyardnews.com
CELEBRATE PRSIDENT LINCOLN’S BIRTHDAY AT ARNOLD HOUSE
Celebrate President Lincoln’s Birthday with Cake and a Tour of Arnold House. Saturday, February 11, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Arnold House, 487 Great Road, Lincoln, R.I. The town of Lincoln, Rhode Island, was named in honor of our sixteenth president in 1871. Visit Arnold House and learn...
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon warms hearts, raises funds
The 47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon was back to its full format for the first time since 2019. With confetti falling on the show's hosts and school's families, the final amount raised was $625,600 for the one-of-a-kind local institution.
GoLocalProv
Historic Narragansett Home Sells for $2,355,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Residential Properties announced the sale of 119 Boon Street in Narragansett for $2,355,000. According to State-Wide MLS data, RPL has participated in both luxury sales in Narragansett this year. This is also the highest sale in Narragansett so far this year. The property was...
25 Investigates: Exclusive access inside the only Mass. prison unit dedicated to young fathers
Young fathers taking parenting classes, learning life skills, working with mentors. It’s all happening at a Massachusetts prison. Now, 25 Investigates is giving you an exclusive look inside this prison unit that’s the first of its kind in the country.
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
mybackyardnews.com
STONE SOUP COFFEEHOUSE – PROVIDENCE, RI
Providence – Stone Soup Coffeehouse presents Kim Moberg and Davey O as they share the stage this week. The show is on Saturday, March March 25, 2023 and starts at 7pm. Tickets are $20, and are available at the door or reserved through our website. Please appear at least 15 minutes before the performance begins, or you will relinquish your tickets to those waiting to attend.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: North Smithfield Mega-Colonial Hits the Market at $899,900
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This is not your average four-bedroom colonial. This home sits on seven acres and is located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Add in a three-stall barn. The asking price — $899,900. Property Description:. This is the quintessential New England home you have...
ABC6.com
Scaffolding collapses off Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A 6-story-high scaffolding fell from the Housing Authority Building in North Attleboro Friday, police said. Around 5 p.m., police received a call about an item falling onto a parked car near the building. Police then reached out to the North Attleboro Fire Department, which...
GoLocalProv
Paolino Properties Buying RDW Building
One of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 is being sold. The advertising agency RDW Group is selling its building to Paolino Properties. The price is about $3.1 million. The ad agency transformed a former auto dealership on Smith Street into a working creative space for more...
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain Closed
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) The Kingston community has been seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the year in the past few days, with lows reaching negative numbers. The local mall, the Kingston Collection, has reportedly fallen victim to the frigid weather, as news has just broke that today, Sunday, February 5th, mall visitors had to be evacuated after a pipe may have burst.
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
NECN
Police Respond to Barricaded Person in Easton
Police are on scene for a barricaded person in Easton, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. Easton Police say they and several other agencies are responding to a scene on Spooner St. Police say residents have been evacuated from the area as a precaution. There is no danger to the community at...
Uprise RI
The heat in Rhode Island’s largest unhoused warming center failed last night
Early Saturday morning, during an extreme weather event, windows at the Cranston Street Armory blew out, causing the temperatures at the State of Rhode Island’s largest warming center to drop to dangerous levels. Unable to keep the main room in the armory warm, many of the 182 people staying at the Armory were moved to two smaller rooms. Arrangements were also made to transport 25 men to Harrington Hall in Cranston and 20 couples are in the process of being moved to the new Hartford Avenue shelter announced by Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee on January 10. That shelter, to be run by Crossroads on Monday, is opening two days early by Amos House. Some folks are also going to the community room at Crossroads.
