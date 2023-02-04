ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest two on theft and drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 3 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road (Lucky Food Mart) to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm. According to the Columbus Police Department, responding officers arrested two individuals on the following charges: Devon Dozier: Juvenile: Officers also recovered a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Multiple schools in Columbus given all clear after temporary secured perimeter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Muscogee County schools have been all cleared following being placed on a temporary secured perimeter due to a domestic dispute on Milgen Road. According to officials, the Columbus Police Department responded to the dispute where one person threatened others involved in the disagreement and ‘a school.’
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Exclusive: Assessment contends 1800 gang members in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 continues to take a look at an outside company’s in-depth analysis of the practices within the Columbus police department. That assessment was paid for by local businesses. We take a look at how the police force handles gang activity in the Fountain City.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police investigate weekend shooting on Handley Street

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager hospitalized. On Feb. 4 around 7:47 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Handley Street. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old male shot in the back near 14 Habersham Drive. The teenager was […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead. We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area. Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

One person murdered in Phenix City drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, the Phenix City Police Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of 6th Street, in reference to a person being shot. At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened on Saturday February 4, around 2:45pm.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange juvenile shot in the back, suspects unknown at this time

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On the evening of Saturday February 4, law enforcement officials with the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 200 block of Handley Street. According to authorities, there was someone who had been shot and law enforcement was called to the scene. The shooting occurred around 7:47pm....
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month. 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika man arrested in connection to receiving stolen property

Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felony warrant charging him with receiving stolen property in the first degree. Police said the arrest stemmed from a theft that was reported on Jan. 24. Auburn police met with...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

House of Heroes, Phenix City Church helps late Army Veteran’s widow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was the perfect Saturday for some yardwork!. The Samoan Congregational Church youth group and House of Heroes (HOH) Chattahoochee Valley Chapter had to pleasure to honor late Army veteran, Sergeant First Class Edwinnon Smith and his widow, Behester Smith...beautifying the front yard of her home in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

