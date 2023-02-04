Read full article on original website
Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. boys' basketball games of the week
There are plenty of great high school boys' basketball games slated for this week in Central Mass. If you're looking to watch some of the action, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the best of the bunch that can't be missed. Uxbridge at Nipmuc. 6:30 p.m. Monday. The...
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee swim team fares well at SEC meet, Diman hockey wins
The winter high school season is midway through the season for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday local high school action:. Swimming: Durfee at Southeast Conference championship. SCORE: Boys, Bridgewater-Raynham (484), New Bedford (397), Brockton (322), Durfee (296); Girls: New Bedford (662.50), Bridgewater-Raynham (474), Durfee...
Amherst Clips Men’s Squash In Regular Season Finale
AMHERST, Mass. — The Connecticut College men’s squash team dropped a NESCAC matchup to Amherst on Saturday afternoon. The Camels fell 8-1 to the Mammoths, wrapping up regular season play.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Feb. 6
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Sage Baptiste had a double-double with 23 points and 23 rebounds to power the Spartans to their second straight win. Frank Vollaro added 16 points and nine rebounds while Daejon Gibson (six assists) and Gavin Demora had nine points apiece. Stang (7-7) travels to Old Rochester on Friday.
Duxbury High girls hockey scores statement win over Archies in showdown of unbeatens
CANTON – The No. 1 and 2 teams in the latest update of the MIAA's Division 2 power rankings, also 1-2 in our own Top 10 list, the Duxbury and Archbishop Williams girls hockey teams eagerly awaited Saturday's showdown. Both undefeated (with one tie) coming into play, each team had only relinquished more than one goal to an opponent in a game just once. Despite exhibiting similar dominance through a major chunk of the regular season, only one...
NFA teams place second at ECC championship meet
NEW LONDON ― Ted Koziol feels very fortunate to be coaching the Norwich Free Academy’s boys' and girls' indoor track teams. Truthfully, he feels lucky to be alive after surviving a nasty auto accident in September. The driver of a car who diagonally T-boned his Ford Explorer Sport died at the scene. Koziol spent a day in the trauma unit and was released. ...
