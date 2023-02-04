CANTON – The No. 1 and 2 teams in the latest update of the MIAA's Division 2 power rankings, also 1-2 in our own Top 10 list, the Duxbury and Archbishop Williams girls hockey teams eagerly awaited Saturday's showdown. Both undefeated (with one tie) coming into play, each team had only relinquished more than one goal to an opponent in a game just once. Despite exhibiting similar dominance through a major chunk of the regular season, only one...

DUXBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO