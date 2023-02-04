Read full article on original website
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season
The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense. Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
Look: Cowboys Getting Crushed For Saturday's Announcement
On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys announced that Brian Schottenheimer will be their offensive coordinator next season. Schottenheimer was a consultant for the Cowboys this season. He'll replace Kellen Moore as the team's offensive coordinator. When it comes to having experience, ...
Cowboys 3 WR Targets in Free Agency: Would Chiefs Hardman Help Dak?
Wide receiver is one of the biggest needs for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Here are a trio of possible free agent helpers for Dak Prescott.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
chatsports.com
Buffalo Rumblinks, 2/4: Latest Bills news from the Senior Bowl
Plus, even if James Cook emerges as Buffalo’s starting tailback, the team needs to add to its running backs. During general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, his scouts have had good success finding and scouting talent during the annual Senior Bowl, the annual post-season college football All-Star event.
From Within: Cowboys promote Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator
After the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, they needed to fill the two roles he held. Head coach Mike McCarthy was given the reins as the play caller in Dallas, but the Cowboys still needed someone manage the actual coordination of the scheme and design the plays for McCarthy to call. They decided to stay in-house for the hire.
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Wells Endorses Texans Pick of Ohio State QB: ‘C.J. Stroud For President’
HOUSTON — The hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans has brought new life to the Houston Texans. But the promise fans have felt since Ryans' return will reach another level with the possibility of drafting either quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. There will be a massive debate between...
Wichita Eagle
Ray Lewis to Help Ravens LB Roquan Smith be ‘Freaking Phenomenal’
During Ray Lewis' time in the NFL, he brought the linebacker position to another level with both his play on the field and his leadership qualities. And now Lewis, 10 years into retirement, thinks he can still help the Ravens' defense by making current linebacker and recent trade acquisition Roquan Smith better.
Wichita Eagle
Recap: Kansas City Chiefs talk during Super Bowl Opening Night in Arizona
The countdown to Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles showdown is on, and one of game week’s most time-honored (and unscripted) traditions kicks things up a notch Monday evening:. Opening Night at Super Bowl LVII. We’re following the action here, with how to watch and other details about tonight’s...
Wichita Eagle
Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
Wichita Eagle
What Alabama’s Coordinator Hires Mean For The SEC’s Future
Head coach Nick Saban managed to stay in the news during the coaching carousel. Alabama parted ways with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, as both left the program to take the same role in new locations. Golding moved on to Ole Miss to work under head...
Wichita Eagle
Mavericks, Nets Title Odds Drastically Change After Dallas’ Reported Trade For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is on the move yet again. The former Boston Celtics point guard recently shocked the basketball world with a sudden trade request and the Brooklyn Nets reportedly obliged Sunday afternoon and dealt Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple draft picks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers flounder in second half in big loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Indaiana Pacers will now officially go a full month without winning consecutive games. The Pacers beat the Trail Blazers on January 6 and the Hornets on January 8, and since then, losing has become common for the blue and gold. Entering Sunday, the Pacers were fresh off of an...
Yardbarker
Dallas Cowboys Hire Offensive Coordinator; Won’t Call Plays
The Dallas Cowboys have a name with the title Offensive Coordinator” for 2023. The Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. It was a surprising move last week, as Moore was a highly regarded coach who was promptly hired by the Las Angeles Chargers within minutes of the Cowboys letting him go. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones explained this week that there were “philosophical differences” between head coach Mike McCarthy and Moore.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Nets Exploring Fred VanVleet Deal Spencer Dinwiddie & Draft Picks
The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.
chatsports.com
The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.
When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
