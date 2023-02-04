ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Name New Offensive Coordinator For 2023 Season

The Cowboys have officially named their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. It turns out Brian Schottenheimer will be in charge of the offense.  Following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore. He then became the offensive ...
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
chatsports.com

Buffalo Rumblinks, 2/4: Latest Bills news from the Senior Bowl

Plus, even if James Cook emerges as Buffalo’s starting tailback, the team needs to add to its running backs. During general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, his scouts have had good success finding and scouting talent during the annual Senior Bowl, the annual post-season college football All-Star event.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Ray Lewis to Help Ravens LB Roquan Smith be ‘Freaking Phenomenal’

During Ray Lewis' time in the NFL, he brought the linebacker position to another level with both his play on the field and his leadership qualities. And now Lewis, 10 years into retirement, thinks he can still help the Ravens' defense by making current linebacker and recent trade acquisition Roquan Smith better.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Recap: Kansas City Chiefs talk during Super Bowl Opening Night in Arizona

The countdown to Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles showdown is on, and one of game week’s most time-honored (and unscripted) traditions kicks things up a notch Monday evening:. Opening Night at Super Bowl LVII. We’re following the action here, with how to watch and other details about tonight’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Former Ohio State LB Joins Luke Fickell’s New Wisconsin Staff

Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tuf Borland is turning in his cleats and picking up a whistle. He'll be seen on the Big Ten West sidelines this fall. According to the team website, Borland has joined the Wisconsin staff for the 2023 season. Per the team page, he is listed as a defensive graduate assistant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

What Alabama’s Coordinator Hires Mean For The SEC’s Future

Head coach Nick Saban managed to stay in the news during the coaching carousel. Alabama parted ways with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, as both left the program to take the same role in new locations. Golding moved on to Ole Miss to work under head...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys Hire Offensive Coordinator; Won’t Call Plays

The Dallas Cowboys have a name with the title Offensive Coordinator” for 2023. The Cowboys parted ways with Kellen Moore after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. It was a surprising move last week, as Moore was a highly regarded coach who was promptly hired by the Las Angeles Chargers within minutes of the Cowboys letting him go. Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones explained this week that there were “philosophical differences” between head coach Mike McCarthy and Moore.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Nets Exploring Fred VanVleet Deal Spencer Dinwiddie & Draft Picks

The Brooklyn Nets haven't finalized the Kyrie Irving trade quite yet. View the original article to see embedded media. Recent reporting suggests the Nets are looking to include a third team in the Irving deal to redirect Spencer Dinwiddie and potentially tweak the deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Among the most likely teams to be involved is the Toronto Raptors who, according to Marc Stein, have been offered a deal including Dinwiddie and future draft picks for Fred VanVleet.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
chatsports.com

The expected happened as the Cowboys added their new offensive coordinator.

When the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, word quickly broke that head coach Mike McCarthy would be calling the plays moving forward. Still, the Cowboys would need to hire a new coordinator, someone to assist McCarthy in managing the offense on a daily basis.
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy