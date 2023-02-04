ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Quincy Crews Snuff Auto Body Shop Fire Amidst Frozen Hydrants, Strong Winds

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago

Firefighters had to brace record-breaking cold and strong winds to put out a two-alarm fire at a Quincy auto body shop this weekend, local firefighters report.

2nd Alarm on arrival. 125 Liberty street

Posted by Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 on Saturday, February 4, 2023

The fire was reportedly coming from Quincy Collision & Frame Center , located at 125 Liberty Street, on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, according to WCVB's Brianna Borghi on Twitter.

A second building also caught fire and crews were having issues getting water on the flames because of frozen hydrants, NBC10 Boston's Mary Markos reports citing Quincy Fire.

One of the building owners was injured, Markos said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grizzly Details Surface As Lindsay Clancy Appears In Court For Kids' Murders

Prosecutors allege that a 32-year-old mother from the South Shore intended on killing her children, but her defense attorney claims a mental illness drove her to do it. Appearing on Zoom from her bed at a Boston hospital, Lindsay Clancy was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Duxbury mother is charged with the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
DUXBURY, MA
