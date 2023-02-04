ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

As Sayreville, NJ mourns slain councilwoman, community remains without answers

By Louis C. Hochman
 2 days ago
A memorial for slain Sayreville Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour is planned for Wednesday.

Members of the Sayreville, NJ community are planning a memorial for slain Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour, even as they remain without answers about why she was fatally shot, by whom and whether a killer remains at large.

A service was planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Epic Church International, at 2707 Main Street Extension in Sayreville, Borough Administrator Gary Skarzynski said.

It’s one of many difficult milestones ahead for the community. The council next meets Feb. 13.

"I know that will be a pretty devastating meeting for us,” Vincent Conti, a fellow member of the council, told WNYC Morning Edition host Michael Hill on Friday.

Dwumfour was shot multiple times in her vehicle outside her home Wednesday night, and pronounced dead at the scene. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which is taking the lead on the investigation, hasn’t said if it has any suspects or knows of a motive.

In fact, the office has issued only two statements. The first, acknowledging the shooting, was provided to media Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, and updated to include Dwumfour’s identity. A second statement late Friday said the office had no updates to offer. The prosecutor’s office also said Friday it doesn’t have any press conferences planned, “and because the investigation is still active and ongoing we are declining to comment on all matters at this time.”

Even so, Skarzynski said local officials don’t have reason to believe there’s continued danger to the community. He said she appeared to be targeted, citing the multiple gunshots. But he also said borough leaders have no reason to believe they or others are at risk.

Gov. Phil Murphy has also described the shooting as seeming “very specific.” Speaking to WNYC’s Nancy Solomon Thursday night during the monthly “Ask the Governor” call-in show, he said, “There's no evidence it was accidental." And he said after speaking to local political leaders, he didn’t believe they were in danger.

Several neighbors reported hearing shots just before Dwumfour’s vehicle slammed into parked cars Wednesday night. A Gothamist reporter saw police searching for evidence in a wooded area near Dwumfour's home on Thursday afternoon. By midday Friday, there didn’t appear to be continued police activity at the scene.

Dwumfour, 30, joined the Sayreville Borough Council last year after running as a Republican alongside current Council President Christian Onuoha. She was described by fellow officials and loved ones as deeply devoted to her Christian faith, and dedicated to bettering the community. She was the governing body’s liaison to the borough’s Human Relations Commission, focused on diversity and bias incidents, as well its public safety liaison to police.

"She was promoting the peace-building in our community through community engagement, Conti said. “I mean, that's what she was about."

Loved ones and fellow officials said she’s also recently been married, and had a pre-teen daughter from a past relationship.

An invitation to the memorial service posted to the Sayreville GOP Facebook Group by the local party chair, Karen Bailey Bebert, quoted John 14:27 — an acknowledgement of ​​Dwumfour’s deep faith.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you,” the invitation reads. “Not as the world gives to I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

