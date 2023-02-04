Read full article on original website
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
Ohio skyline lit up by fireball, black plumes of smoke as toxic chemicals are released from derailed train
Officials in Ohio started the controlled release of toxic chemicals from derailed train cars on Monday afternoon, sending black smoke and flames into the air.
WLWT 5
Authorities say situation is worsening at Ohio train derailment site
Authorities in Ohio tell Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 the situation at the site of this train derailment in East Palestine is worsening and that an explosion is likely imminent. Right now a mandatory evacuation order is in effect for anyone living within one mile of scene, that includes part...
Road closures in effect from East Palestine evacuation site
Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site.
Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital
A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m.
Train derailment in eastern Ohio causes huge fire; residents evacuated
A train that derailed in eastern Ohio and caught fire on Friday caused local officials to order evacuations, authorities said.
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
Residents jolted after massive fire, train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - In East Palestine, it could be days before life returns to normal.Many people didn't know anything was wrong until they heard sirens and got a knock on their door to get out."A lot of the smoke and the flames colored orange, and it started slowly spreading down the railway. [It was] time to go," local William Hugar said.After a train derailment caused a massive fire in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday night, KDKA's Sky Eye 2 captured derailed rail cars still burning Saturday afternoon.Shortly after the fire, a mandatory evacuation followed for people living within a...
yourerie
Controlled release of chemicals planned in East Palestine train derailment fire
Gov. Shapiro talks about the impact in Pennsylvania to the controlled release of chemicals in the train derailment. Controlled release of chemicals planned in East Palestine …. Gov. Shapiro talks about the impact in Pennsylvania to the controlled release of chemicals in the train derailment. 9-Year-Old Graduates from High School,...
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
One dead after car hits pedestrian in Trumbull County
One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township.
butlerradio.com
Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
WFMJ.com
Vinyl chloride spills from derailed train, flames and smoke continue to billow
East Palestine officials confirmed vinyl chloride as the chemical the derailed train was carrying. The Environmental Protection Agency placed air monitors throughout the town. Though the chemical is a carcinogen, the EPA reports zero readings of a health risk in the air, according to city officials. The CDC identifies the...
Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets
DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
ehn.org
After the eighth catastrophic train derailment in the greater Pittsburgh area in five years, advocates demand better protections
PITTSBURGH — On Friday, about 50 Norfolk Southern train cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about an hour northwest of Pittsburgh, causing an explosion and subsequent fire that continued burning through Sunday night. Everyone living in a one-mile radius of the crash site was ordered to evacuate due to...
wccsradio.com
MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
Kennedy churches, businesses temporarily locked down after false reports of gunman in area
Some Allegheny County churches and businesses were temporarily on lockdown this morning after local law enforcement received two calls about a man with a weapon.
Local groups offering helping hands for animals displaced by train derailment
More people are being forced out of East Palestine as the situation worsens. As many pet owners are now scrambling to figure out where to bring their pets, two local farms in Ohio are helping out.
